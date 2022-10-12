NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Leak Hints At Snappy Performance; 20 Percent Faster Than RTX 4090

While we are still waiting for the availability of the RTX 4090, there is already some information on the RTX 4090 Ti, the successor to the RTX 3090 Ti. According to the latest reports, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti is up to 20 percent faster than NVIDIA's latest flagship GPU -- the RTX 4090.

According to a Twitter user named XpeaGPU, the RTX 4090 Ti will have a base clock speed of 2.75GHz, which can go up to 2.95GHz or even 3.0GHz. The leak also highlights that the RTX 4090 Ti will be at least 10 to 20 percent faster than the RTX 4090.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Specifications

The leak highlights that the RTX 4090 Ti will have 18176 CUDA cores and the GPU will come with a TGP of 475W, making it the most power-hungry mainstream gaming GPU from NVIDIA. The GPU is expected to feature a whopping 24GB of GDDR6x video memory with 24 Gbps speed along with a 384-bit bus interface.

When compared to the RTX 4090, the RTX 4090 Ti will have faster video memory along with faster GPU clock speeds, which will result in better gaming performance. While the TGP of the RTX 4090 Ti is similar to that of the RTX 4090, the extra 25W should help the upcoming graphics card to deliver a few more frames while gaming, especially at higher resolution.

How Much Will It Cost In India?

The recent break-up between NVIDIA and EVGA indicates that the dominant GPU maker wants to keep most of the profit to itself, and it has left AIB partners in an ordeal. A recent statement from the CEO of NVIDIA -- Jensen Huang also indicates that GPU prices aren't going down any further despite crypto miners avoiding GPUs after Etherium shifted to proof of stake from proof of work.

The FE variant of the RTX 4090 is priced at Rs. 1,55,000 in India. Considering the performance bump on the RTX 4090 Ti, the graphics card is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2,00,000 in India, which will make it a really expensive GPU that will be overkill for most users.

While NVIDIA might be trying to empty its warehouse by offering deals on discounts on Ampere (RTX 3000 series) GPUs. The latest Ada Lovelace (RTX 4000) series graphics cards are expected to be on the expensive side and the RTX 4090 Ti, if it ever launches, the RTX 4090 Ti will be the most expensive consumer GPU, period.

