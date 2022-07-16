Windows 12 Is Coming Sooner Than You Expected: Windows 12 Release Date Leaked

As per the latest report from AdDuplex, Windows 11 the latest computer OS from Microsoft currently has a market share of 23. Similarly, a majority of users are still stuck to Windows 10 with a market share of over 64 percent. Currently, only 2 out of 10 Windows PC users are running on the latest Windows 11 OS.

While a lot of users are yet to brace Windows 11, Microsoft seems to be working on the next iteration of its computer operating system -- Windows 12, which is said to make a debut in 2024, replacing Windows 11 with a new UI and new features.

Just a few years back, Microsoft said that Windows 10 will be the last major OS update from the company, and the brand will continue to add new features to the same to keep it modern and up-to-date. This changed when Microsoft announced Windows 11, the latest computer operating system from Microsoft.

As per the latest report from Windows Central, Microsoft is said to release a major Windows OS update once every three years. Hence, Windows 12 is said to make its debut in 2024, possibly with a new UI along with new capabilities.

While Microsoft is still adding new features to Windows 11, it is likely to work on stabilizing the same before the official announcement of Windows 12 OS. Hence, Windows 11 will continue to receive security and feature updates for the next two years.

Windows 12 Release Date

Windows 12 is said to make its debut in India and across the world by 2024. Windows 12 will be available for free on eligible PCs running on Windows 11 OS. Do note that, the availability of the Windows 12 is expected to be limited to PCs with modern hardware. Hence, not all Windows 11-powered PCs and laptops might receive Windows 12 OS.

The report suggests that Windows 12 will include features that are expected to come to Windows 11 via the Sun Valley 3 update with a new name Next Valley. As of now, there is no exact information on the new features and capabilities that Microsoft might include on the Windows 12 OS.

