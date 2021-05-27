Task Manager On Windows 10 21H2 Gets New Icon News oi-Vivek

Microsoft has been improvising Windows 10 OS over the last few years by offering a unified and simpler user interface. However, if you look at some of the icons on Windows 10, which dates down to Windows 8, or even Window 7, there is still a lot to fix, at least visually on the Windows 10 OS.

Microsoft has been updating the core Windows 10 icons with the style of the Fluent icon, and now, with the upcoming Sun Valley Update, the company has now updated the icons of Task Manager and MSI installer, which are now in line with the new Windows 10 icons.

Windows 10 New Logos

Coming to the Task Manager icon, which is currently a CPU and an old school monitor will get replaced with a new flat style icon, consisting of a monitor front with a performance graph, which looks much cleaner when compared to the current Task Manager icon on Windows 10.

The same goes for the MSI installed as well. Software packages that do not have a logo on them will now get a monitor and a CD logo, which still feels outdated, given, most computers do not come with a CD/DVD drive, and most software is installed by downloading from the internet.

Windows 10 Sun Valley Update Features

Visually, Windows 10 Sun Valley Update will be similar to the current generation Windows 10 with some refinements. It will be commercially known as Windows 10 21H2 update. According to Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, this is the most significant update for the Windows 10 OS in this decade.

On top of that, the sun valley update is expected to offer improved privacy and security features when compared to the current version of Windows 10 OS. Given, Microsoft abandoned Windows 10X OS, made for small touch-based devices, the sun valley update should offer some new features for Windows 10 devices with touch input.

Windows 10 OS sun valley update will be available for Windows Insiders in the next few weeks, and the final stable version will be released for free for all eligible Windows 10 PCs and laptops in H2 2021.

