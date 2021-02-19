Windows 10, Version 21H1 Announced; Bets Big On Security And Quality News oi-Vivek

Microsoft has officially announced the next major update -- the Windows 10 21H1 update, which will be available for users for free by the end of the first half of 2021.

According to a blog post by John Cable, Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing, and Delivery, the next big update for Windows 10 will improve security, remote access, and quality. On top of that, this new update will also allow users to set an external web camera as the default authenticator for Windows Hello face recognition.

To improve security, the Windows 10 21H1 update will also come with an optimized document opening scenario, the application's guard performance, and other interesting updates.

Another interesting feature of the Windows 10, version 21H1 is that it now comes with Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updating performance improvement to support remote work scenarios, which is likely to offer a better working environment for work-from-home scenarios.

Users running the Windows 10 version 2004 or version 20H2 will be able to install Windows 10 version 21H1 will have a fast installation experience, just like a monthly software update. On top of that, the company has also confirmed that all the Windows 10 editions of version 21H1 are entitled to 8 months servicing period.

How To Download And Install Windows 10, Version 21H1?

Users who have signed up for the Windows Insider program will be able to download the Windows 10, version 21H1 update starting February 17, while the Windows 10, version 21H1 stable update will be released by the end of H1 2021.

Looking at the features, Windows 10, version 21H1 is likely to look identical to Windows 10, version 20H2, in terms of look and feel, while most of the new features will be focused to improve the performance of PCs and laptops running on Windows 10 OS.

