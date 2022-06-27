AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 is the company's latest implementation of game upscaling technology. This tech enables users to play games at 1440p and 2160p resolution. The ever-growing library of AMD FSR 2.0 supported games, and now the solution is available as an open-source for all game developers.
AMD FSR 2.0 Review: Upscale Your Game Without Compromising On Image Quality
Two games that recently got AMD FSR 2.0 technology are God of War and Farming Simulator 22. And the very first game to support FSR 2.0 is Deathloop. According to AMD, games like Flight Simulator 2022, Hitman III, Abyssworld, and a lot more games will soon support FSR 2.0 technology.
AMD Radeon RX 6000, RX 5000, RX Vega Series graphics cards, and the Radeon RX 590 graphics cards will support FSR 2.0 technology. Hence, most modern AMD laptops with Radeon GPU and the Radeon GPUs based on RDNA and RDNA2 architecture will support AMD FSR 2.0 technology.
When compared to AMD FSR 1, the FSR 2 is developed to offer higher graphics quality. AMD FSR 2.0 technology is supported on DirectX 12, Vulkan, Unreal Engine 4.26/4.27, and Unreal Engine 5 as Unreal Marketplace plugins. Hence, most game developers will be able to implement this technology as it is an open-source solution.
As mentioned before, AMD FSR 2.0 is an image upscaling technology that uses temporal upscaling to deliver a similar or better image quality and helps to boost frame rate. Hence, it will improve the actual frame rate and image quality at the same time on games like God of War and Farming Simulator 22.
AMD FSR 2.0 offers three graphics settings -- Quality, Balanced, and Performance. As one can imagine, when FSR 2.0 is set to quality, the emphasis will be on the graphics quality. Similarly, in a balanced setting, FSR 2.0 will value both picture quality and frame rate. Lastly, on performance mode, the FSR 2.0 will deliver a higher frame rate at a slightly lower graphics quality.
I tested God of War and Farming Simulator 22 on a gaming PC powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800x3D CPU and Radeon RX 6800 GPU at various resolutions. Here are some of the observations that I made while reviewing AMD FSR 2.0 technology.
It's evident that we got the highest frame rate when the FSR 2.0 was set to perform on both God of War and Farming Simulator 2022. I thought the graphics quality was supposed to be similar or better in FSR 2.0 mode, I felt that the scenes weren't that sharp in the FSR mode, especially in balanced and performance settings.
While FSR 2.0 is mainly focused on gamers who want to play games at 2160p or 4K resolution, I also tested it at native 1080p resolution, and it works just fine. Overall, the AMD FSR 2.0 technology can definitely improve the frame rate of a game and allows users to play the same title at a slightly higher resolution.
With FSR 2.0, AMD is making sure to include more games that can take benefit of this new upscaling technology. While almost everyone can use this tech, I believe people with an entry-level graphics card will get the most benefit from AMD FSR 2.0 technology.
If you have a PC or a laptop with AMD Radeon RX 5000 or Radeon RX 6000 series of GPUs, then you can give FSR 2.0 a try, especially when you want to play games at a grander resolution, say at 2160p.