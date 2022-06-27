AMD FSR 2.0 Review: Upscale Your Game Without Compromising On Image Quality

AMD FSR 2.0 Supported Graphics Cards

AMD Radeon RX 6000, RX 5000, RX Vega Series graphics cards, and the Radeon RX 590 graphics cards will support FSR 2.0 technology. Hence, most modern AMD laptops with Radeon GPU and the Radeon GPUs based on RDNA and RDNA2 architecture will support AMD FSR 2.0 technology.

AMD FSR 2.0 Vs AMD FSR 1

When compared to AMD FSR 1, the FSR 2 is developed to offer higher graphics quality. AMD FSR 2.0 technology is supported on DirectX 12, Vulkan, Unreal Engine 4.26/4.27, and Unreal Engine 5 as Unreal Marketplace plugins. Hence, most game developers will be able to implement this technology as it is an open-source solution.

AMD FSR 2.0 Review: How Does It Work?

As mentioned before, AMD FSR 2.0 is an image upscaling technology that uses temporal upscaling to deliver a similar or better image quality and helps to boost frame rate. Hence, it will improve the actual frame rate and image quality at the same time on games like God of War and Farming Simulator 22.

AMD FSR 2.0 Graphics Settings

AMD FSR 2.0 offers three graphics settings -- Quality, Balanced, and Performance. As one can imagine, when FSR 2.0 is set to quality, the emphasis will be on the graphics quality. Similarly, in a balanced setting, FSR 2.0 will value both picture quality and frame rate. Lastly, on performance mode, the FSR 2.0 will deliver a higher frame rate at a slightly lower graphics quality.

I tested God of War and Farming Simulator 22 on a gaming PC powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800x3D CPU and Radeon RX 6800 GPU at various resolutions. Here are some of the observations that I made while reviewing AMD FSR 2.0 technology.

AMD FSR 2.0 Review: Benchmarks

It's evident that we got the highest frame rate when the FSR 2.0 was set to perform on both God of War and Farming Simulator 2022. I thought the graphics quality was supposed to be similar or better in FSR 2.0 mode, I felt that the scenes weren't that sharp in the FSR mode, especially in balanced and performance settings.

While FSR 2.0 is mainly focused on gamers who want to play games at 2160p or 4K resolution, I also tested it at native 1080p resolution, and it works just fine. Overall, the AMD FSR 2.0 technology can definitely improve the frame rate of a game and allows users to play the same title at a slightly higher resolution.

AMD FSR 2.0 Review: Verdict

With FSR 2.0, AMD is making sure to include more games that can take benefit of this new upscaling technology. While almost everyone can use this tech, I believe people with an entry-level graphics card will get the most benefit from AMD FSR 2.0 technology.

If you have a PC or a laptop with AMD Radeon RX 5000 or Radeon RX 6000 series of GPUs, then you can give FSR 2.0 a try, especially when you want to play games at a grander resolution, say at 2160p.