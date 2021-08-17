AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU Review: More Than Capable 1080p Class GPU

Test Bench Hardware

An enthusiast, who might want to build a gaming PC for 1080p gaming might not want to spend more than Rs. 1,00,000 for the entire PC. Thus, we went with the Intel Core i5-11600K CPU, which is one of the best mid-tier CPUs with good single-core performance and a peak CPU clock speed of 5GHz.

The test RIG was equipped with 16GB DDR4 RAM, Samsung NVMe SSD, and a 650W PSU, which is plentiful for a PC of this class. This combination of CPU and GPU also confirms how great these products work with each other, despite being from a competitive brand.

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

RAM: 16GB HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB

Storage: Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD 250GB

Motherboard: Asus ROG Maximus XIII Hero (Wi-Fi)

Power Supply: Corsair VS650

Thermal Solution: AntecKuhler H2O - K240 RGB

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Specifications

Compute Units -- 32

Boost Clock (MHz) -- 2589

Base Clock (MHz) -- 1968

Standard Memory Config -- 8 GB GDDR6 16Gbps

Memory Interface Width -- 128-bit

Ray Accelerators -- 32

Stream Processors -- 2048

AMD Architecture -- RDNA2

HDMI 2.1 with VRR and FRL -- Yes

DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC -- Yes

Standard Display Connectors -- HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4

Slot -- 2-Slot

Graphics Card Power (W) -- 160

Required System Power (W)-- 500

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Design: Massive But Light In Weight

We received the Gaming X AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT from MSI with a dual-fan design. The card is slightly on the bigger side, in fact, it does look a lot bigger than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super graphics card. Part of the graphics card uses metal while the front panel and the fan are made using plastic, which makes it light and weighs 886grams.

The MSI logo on the side of the graphics card glows, which gives this graphics card an interesting character. The graphics card has three DisplayPort 1.4 ports along with a single HDMI 2.1 port. The GPU also has an 8-pin regular power connector, where the GPU can be used without requiring any additional connectors.

What's New On The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT?

Just like the AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT, the Radeon RX 6600 XT is also based on the latest RDNA 2 architecture. It comes with 8GB GDDR6 memory with 16Gbps bandwidth along with 32MB of infinity cache. The graphics card also supports the latest AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology on supported titles.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT also supports AMD Smart Access Memory technology, which allows the PC to access the complete 8GB video memory. This technology is said to offer up to 15 percent performance improvement when paired with an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series or a select AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPU.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Performance

As the company notes, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is designed and developed for 1080p gaming. This means the graphics card should be able to handle even the most demanding AAA titles at 1080p resolution without any issue.

The specs sheet of the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT suggests that it can also handle 1440p gaming, albeit, at a lower refresh rate. This is also one of the most affordable graphics cards from AMD with support for ray-tracing. However, we felt that the ray-tracing performance of this graphics card is not as good as NVIDIA's offering.

We have tested several CPU benchmarking software and games to analyze the real-world performance of this latest AMD GPU. To get that right combination of CPU and GPU, we paired the Radeon RX 6600 XT with the Intel Core i5-11600K.

TimeSpy Extreme 3DMark 10

We ran TimeSpy Extreme 3DMark 10 with this setup. In this benchmark, the Radeon RX 6600 XT scores 9545 points and confirms that the graphics card is more than capable of handling games like Battlefield: V at 1080, offering over 115 frames per second. Again, the benchmark also confirms that the GPU can also handle Battlefield: V at 1440p with an average fps of 95.

Super Position

We also ran Super Position, where the RX 6600 XT scored 18185 points along with an average fps of 126 at 1080p medium graphics and 12902 points along with an average fps of 96 at 1080p high-graphics settings.

While running this benchmark, we noticed that the GPU utilization was around 98 percent while the V-RAM utilization is around 50 percent. This confirms that the GPU has plenty of video memory even to handle the most demanding games.

Bright Memory Infinite RTX

With RDNA 2, AMD introduced native ray-tracing, and the Radeon RX 6600 XT is one of the GPUs that support ray-tracing. We ran Bright Memory Infinite RTX to test the ray-tracing capabilities of the GPU, where the GPU offered an average fps of 20 and 23 at high and normal ray-tracing quality.

These numbers do indicate that the RX 6600 XT does not do that well when it comes to real-time ray tracing. Hence, if you are planning to play games that support ray-tracing, it is best to get a slightly expensive GPU.

The Shadow Of The Tomb Raider

The Shadow Of The Tomb Raider gives us a clear picture of the real-world gaming capabilities of this GPU. At 1080p max graphics settings with ray-traced shadow quality set to high, the GPU offered an average FPS of 68. Similarly, with the same graphics settings with ray-tracing shadows turned off, there was a huge surge in the FPS, where it went up to 124.

These numbers clearly indicate that the Radeon RX 6600 XT is more than capable of offering over 90fps even on demanding titles. However, if you are into ray-tracing, then you might have to compromise on the performance.

Cyberpunk 2077

Lastly, we also tested Cyberpunk 2077, another modern title that requires a lot of graphics power to offer smooth gameplay. At 1080p with ray-tracing turned on, we got an average fps of 66. However, disabling ray-tracing did improve the performance, offering an average fps of 96.

These numbers again reiterated the fact that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is more than capable of handling almost any game that you throw at it. However, if you want to enjoy the highest graphics quality with ray-tracing, you should be ready to compromise on the frame rate.

Verdict: Best GPU For 1080p Gaming

According to benchmarks we ran, it is pretty evident that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU is more than capable of offering at least 80fps on most titles with graphics set to medium to high. Hence, if you are looking for a new 1080p class GPU, this is definitely the one to consider.

Besides, we also noticed that the maximum power consumption during our testing was 129W, which is well within the rated 150W. Additionally, the peak GPU temperature was just at 64degree, even after playing games like Cyberpunk 2077 for almost an hour.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT retails for Rs. 31,990 + 18 percent tax in India. This means you should be able to buy one for less than Rs. 40,000 from AMD board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, XFX, and Yeston. For the price, the GPU does offer great performance.

If you are planning to build a new gaming RIG, probably that does not cost over Rs. 1,00,000 but not sure about the GPU, then the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is the GPU one such model. It offers plenty of performance, a lot of video memory and also supports a lot of software features to improve high-resolution high-refresh-rate gaming.