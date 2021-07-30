AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card With 32MB Infinity Cache Announced News oi-Vivek

AMD has officially launched yet another mid-tier graphics card -- the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, aimed towards the 1080p high-refresh-rate gaming community. The Radeon RX 6600 XT is based on RDNA 2 architecture with 8GB GDDR6 video memory and 32MB Inifinity Cache.

Given the pricing and the specifications, the Radeon RX 6600 XT will compete against the likes of the RTX 3060. Do note that the RTX 3060 is slightly cheaper than the Radeon RX 6600 XT and comes with a SEP of $329 in the US.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Features

According to AMD, the RX 6600 XT can offer up to 15 percent increased performance over the RTX 3060. The graphics card is said to be capable of offering 125fps on a range of AAA titles at 1080p resolution. The GPU does support DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1. Depending on the OEM, the number of I/O options might vary.

The Radeon RX 6600 XT also supports features like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, which is a new upsampling technology that can improve performance by 2.4x times at 4K resolution. The 32MB infinity cache also helps to reduce latency and power consumption.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT comes with 32 computer units with a boost clock speed of up to 2589MHz. It offers 8GB GDDR6 (16Gbps) video memory with a 128bit memory bus and 32MB infinity cache. The graphics card has a rated TBP 160W.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Pricing And Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT will be available from AMD board partners like ASRock, ASUS, BIOSTAR, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, XFX, and Yeston starting from 11 August. The graphics card has a SEP has of $379, and the company has also partnered with OEMs to launch pre-build PCs with the RX 6600 XT.

Given there is a huge demand for graphics cards, one might have to spend a lot more than $379 to get the Radeon RX 6600 XT. The GPU is also expected to be available in India from the very first day. However, as of now, there is no information on the official Indian pricing of the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

