NVIDIA RTX 3060 Launched For Rs. 29,500: But You Can't Buy One Yet

NVIDIA has officially launched the most affordable RTX 3000 series graphics card -- the GeForce RTX 3060 with a massive 12GB GDDR6 video memory and real-time ray tracing support. This is a toned-down version of the RTX 3060 Ti, which was launched a few weeks before.

Unlike the RTX 3060 Ti, there is no reference or FE version of the RTX 3060, and one can only get one from an official partner like Asus, Colorful, or iGame. Here is the specs sheet of the latest budget NVIDIA GPU, which is a successor to the RTX 2060.

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Specifications

The RTX 3060 is a budget GPU, which should be able to handle 1080p and 1440p gaming. If you are planning to play titles at 3160p, then it is best to get the RTX 3070 or the RTX 3080.

The RTX 3060 has 3584 CUDA, which is less than the 4864 CUDA cores on the RTX 3060 Ti. The GPU has a base clock speed of 1.32GHz and a boost clock speed of 1.78GHz. The graphics card offers a whopping 12GB GDDR6 video memory, which is 4GB more than the RTX 3060 Ti. The GPU comes with 170W TDP, which is less than that of the RTXX 3060 Ti.

However, the RTX 3060 uses a slower 192-bit bus, in comparison, the RTX 3060 Ti comes equipped with a 256-bit bus, offering a higher bandwidth data transmission. The latest NVIDIA GPU is based on Ampere architecture with support for technologies like HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, NVIDIA Encoder, NVIDIA Decoder, and can output a maximum resolution of 7680x4320p (8K).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Price In India

According to NVIDIA India's official website, the RTX 3060 will retail for Rs. 29,500, which is more than Rs. 6,000 less than the RTX 3060 Ti. Due to the shortage of chipsets and crypto mining, it is hard to buy the RTX 3060 in the open market, which is a bummer.

If you are planning to build a gaming PC, instead of getting a next-generation console from either Sony or Microsoft, the RTX 3060 is a good bargain, especially if you could get hold of one, and one can easily build a good 1440p gaming RIG for around Rs. 70,000.

