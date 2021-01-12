CES 2021: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs Launched With Improved Performance And Efficiency News oi-Vivek

NVIDIA has officially unveiled the latest mobile GPUs based on Ampere architecture. On top of that, NVIDIA has also confirmed that there will be over 75 plus laptops, powered by the RTX 30 series laptops GPUs with a starting price of $999.

NVIDIA has also confirmed that one in every two RTX 30 laptop GPU powered laptop will have a display with a minimum resolution of 240Hz. On top of that, a laptop with the RTX 3080 laptop GPU can also offer 24fps graphics performance on titles like Overwatch, Rainbow Six, Valorant, and Fortnite.

These new RTX 30 series GPUs can easily handle titles like Cyberpunk 2077 without any issue. Gaming laptops, powered by the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPUs will be available in the market, starting from late January 2021. Similarly, laptops with the GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU will be available soon after that.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU will be available on laptops with a starting price of $999. In terms of performance, the RTX 3060 laptop GPU can offer 90fps gaming performance at 1080p resolution, and can even outperform the RTX 2080 SUPER laptop GPU, which usually sells for $2,499.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU

The RTX 3070 laptop GPU is made for 1440p gaming, and according to NVIDIA, this graphics card can offer a 90fps gaming experience at 1440p resolution. One can get a laptop with the RTX 3070 for just $1,299, and it offers 50 percent more power when compared to laptops with RTX 2070 GPU.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU

The RTX 3080 laptop GPU is the most powerful mobile graphics card NVIDIA has ever made, offering up to 16GB of video memory. At 1440p resolution and ultra-graphics settings, the RTX 3080 mobile GPU can easily offer over 100fps gaming performance without any issue. A laptop powered by the RTX 3090 GPU will come with a starting price of $1,999.

NVIDIA RTX 30 Series Laptop GPU With 3rd Gen Max-Q Tech Announced

All the aforementioned GPUs now support features like Dynamic Boost 2.0, which can vary the power between CPU, GPU, and GPU memory to offer optimal performance, depending on the task. The RTX 3060, 3070, and the 3080 laptops GPUs also support Dynamic Boost 2.0, which manages the fan speed to offer a balance between performance and acoustics.

Again, there is also support for NVIDIA DLSS, which can improve the performance of the GPU, especially while playing games at a higher resolution. All three GPUs can offer 2x FP32 throughput with improved performance and efficiency.

All the laptops powered by the NVIDIA RTX 30 series laptop GPUs can offer features like NVIDIA Broadcast, NVIDIA Reflex, GeForce Experience, and NVIDIA Studio, and these tools can be used by both gamers and content creators.

Availability

The first phase of laptops, powered by the RTX 30 series laptop GPUs will be available starting from January 26. Brands like Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer will have models with different specifications. And there will also be laptops from local OEM brands like Aftershock, CyberPower PC, Digital Storm, Eluktronics, Falcon NW, Hasee, Maingear, Mechrevo, Mouse, Origin PC, PC Specialist, Scan, Schenker, Terrans Force, and Thunderobot, XOTIC PC.

