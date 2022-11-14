Synology DS1522+ Could Be A One-Stop Solution For All Your Storage Needs; Heres Why

Synology is known for providing good home and office data storage solutions. The company's scalable flexible data management devices ensure smooth data sharing, synchronization, and backup of digital data. We had the opportunity to test the DS220+ NAS last year, and it performed admirably in our tests; however, it has some limitations. The company's latest NAS device Synology DS1522+ addresses those issues.

The Synology DS1522+ is a five-bay network attached storage (NAS) device with plug-and-play module support. It has four Gigabit ports built in for automatic network failover and load balancing. The new NAS device easily integrates into any network environment and could be a one-stop solution for all your data-centric tasks. Let's find out why.

Synology DS1522+ Specifications

• Dimensions- 166 mm x 230 mm x 223 mm, Weight- 2.7Kg

• Storage- 5 Drive Bays

• Maximum drive bays with expansion unit- 15 (DX517 x 2)

• M.2 Drive Slots- 2 (NVMe), Hot Swappable Drive present

• Compatible Drive Type- 3.5" SATA HDD, 2.5" SATA HDD, M.2 2280 NVMe SSD

• Memory- 8 GB DDR4 ECC SODIMM, 8 GB (8 GB x 1) Pre-installed memory module

• Maximum Memory Capacity- 32 GB (16 GB x 2)

• Hardware- AMD Ryzen R1600 CPU, 2-core 2.6 (base) / 3.1 (turbo) GHz

• Hardware Encryption Engine- Yes- (AES-NI)

• Ports- PCIe Expansion- 1 x Gen3 x2 network upgrade slot, 4x RJ-45 1GbE LAN, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x eSATA

• File System- Btrfs, EXT4 (Internal), Btrfs, EXT4, EXT3, FAT, NTFS, HFS+, exFAT

Advertisement

NAS Drive For Big Data Applications

The DS1522+ belongs to Synology's 22 series NAS drives. It is an upgrade over the DS1520+ and the first Synology NAS drive to feature an AMD Ryzen R1600 processor. A multi-bay NAS drive, such as the DS1522+, may be an ideal setup for running big data applications because it has plenty of firepower and memory. The NAS drive comes with 8GB of pre-installed memory but can be expanded to 32GB if needed. These RAM modules can be DDR4-2666 with ECC.

The DS1522+ is best used with an E10G22- T1- Mini 10GbE adaptor if you want better bandwidth for multiple users. You can use NVMe SSDs to reach a sequential speed of over 736/796 MB/s and up to 15 drive bays with 2 DX517 expansion units. This is more than sufficient for home use, even if you are an avid content creator. The setup can easily address your data storage/backup, data sharing, and synchronization needs.

SMBs Could Benefit From 10GbE Networking

The DS1522+ could be an excellent storage device for SMBs, thanks to the four built-in Gigabit ports with support for automatic network failover and load balancing. Furthermore, because an E10G22-T1-Mini network upgrade module can be inserted through the slot, the NAS drive can provide faster networking speeds to multiple users. The simple upgrade to 10GbE is reason enough to consider the DS1522+.

Useful Synology Utility Tools

A suite of utility NAS apps complements high-performance hardware. File Station, Synology drive, Synology Photos, Cloud Sync, and Hyper Backup are among the apps included. The private cloud from Synology allows you to store, sync, and access data from a remote location using a PC or a smartphone. Mobile apps, desktop clients, and browser-based interfaces are all available for the private cloud service.

Moreover, the DS1522+ can be converted into a full-featured video management system. To monitor live streams or watch saved recordings on the drive, all you need is the Synology DS cam mobile app. Because the NAS supports ONVIF, the DS1522+ is compatible with a wide range of IP cameras. AES-256 encryption ensures that the footage is secure and private.

Who Is It Meant For?

The Synology DS1522+ is worth considering if you are a professional photographer, cinematographer, video editor, or if you run a small business with large data storage needs. It has a large storage capacity and multiple RAID options, making it ideal for SMBs to use at home and in the office. The DS1522+ could officially arrive in India at ₹78,000 or ₹80,000 as the DS1520+ (diskless) is currently available on Amazon.in at ₹75,200.