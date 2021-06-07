Just In
5 Must-Have Productivity Packages To Install On Synology DS220+ NAS Drive
NAS drives have become popular among the IT workforce, content creators, and professionals who deal with big data. It's always good to have your data stored at a secure place with easy access to your smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TV and laptops. Our current daily driver- Synology DS220+ has proven to be an excellent disk station and a multimedia hub for our data requirements in the 'Work from Home' scenarios.
Since we have already informed you about the best multimedia packages for the NAS drive, today we will talk about the must-have productivity packages for Synology's entry-level disk station. These packages offer an effective means of organizing your data in the daily routine and let you make the most out of the DSM- the easy-to-use and intuitive operating system of the Synology DS220+ NAS drive.
Synology Office
Synology Office is an essential package for professionals to get started with document creation and sharing in the NAS Drive. The collaboration-oriented application suite allows you to create and edit spreadsheets, documents and slides. You can then share such files and exchange ideas with other creators and collaborators via the Synology chat plug in. The package also has provisions for your sensitive data. You can encrypt your files with passwords for better security on the network.
Mail Station
Synology also offers a dedicated webmail service for storing and accessing your important emails. The free-to-use ‘Mail Station' package allows you to access emails stored on your disk station. The add-on package offers an easy-to-use webmail interface and can be configured to receive emails from the widely available mail servers to centralize your mails in one place. The web service interface provides email-editing windows pop-up and supports up to 5MB file attachments. Importantly, you can also create multiple POP3 accounts in Mail Station.
Synology Contacts
Synology Contacts is a good package for maintaining your contact library for a smooth workflow. The package allows you to add new contacts and import old contacts from Google and Outlook. You can also synchronize your contacts with iOS and other compatible devices. Last but not the least, you can also migrate contacts from the MailPlus package configured on your NAS drive.
Note Station
Another highly useful package for Synology NAS drive is Note Station. The package allows you to create, view and manage rich text notes on the network. You can embed media into notes and bundle them into notebooks, which can be password protected. Importantly, you can also share notes via social networking apps to easily access them on smart devices connected to the network.
Cloud Sync
Last but not the least; Cloud Sync is a good package for most IT professionals who have been a long time user of public cloud services such as Dropbox, Google Drive, etc. The package allows you to seamlessly sync and share files and folders stored on the NAS drive with public cloud services. Multiple file formats are supported to make things easier in the daily routine.
If you want some additional useful packages for your Synology NAS, you can download- Presto File Server, Synology Chat Server, and Synology Calendar. Importantly, if you want to know more about the setup process, software interface, and performance of the entry-level Synology DS220+, you can read our comprehensive review.
Images Source: Synology
