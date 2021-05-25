5 Must-Have Media Packages To Install On Synology DS220+ NAS Drive

Plex

Long-time Plex users will be happy to see a dedicated Plex package for the Synology DS220+ drive. If used effectively, Plex can replace the native media packages on the Synology NAS drive. The media package allows you to host your Plex media library, organize all your multimedia files (Photos, Videos, Audio, etc.) from your library and online services to stream them on video players. By using Plex, you can easily configure your media library and access them at your convenience. It's a great media solution for anyone who is invested in Plex and has recently started using a NAS drive.

PhotoStation/AudioStation/ VideoStation

While these are three different packages, we have bundled them under one section as their functionality is similar for their respective media type. As the name suggests, the PhotoStation lets you organize, upload, sync, and access photos on your NAS drive. You can download the DS Photo client on your Android/iOS device to access media files stored on your disk station.

Similarly, the AudioStation lets you enjoy high-quality music playback, manage and share your audio library and playlists with other users. The smartphone client for AudioStation is DS Audio. If you are a movie buff or like to stream videos recorded on mobile devices and cameras on different screens wirelessly, including TVs, the VideoStation is an excellent package. The package support streaming on Windows 10 devices, iOS/Android devices, Apple/Android TVs, and Airplay devices. The phone app for the VideoStation is DS Video.

Moments

Moments is an excellent package for avid photographers with gigabytes of data in the form of pictures. The package allows you to organize your pictures on the local network to give you easy access to multiple devices. Similar to Google Photos, Moments also uses deep learning technology to automatically categorize your pictures (People, Places, Tags, etc.) on the NAS drive and lets you access them via the phone client. It even applies effects and offers some interesting results. You can also create shared folders from within the phone app to let others access pictures on the NAS drive. Overall, it's a must-have package for NAS users in today's digital era.

Media Server

Another must-have package for NAS users is the ‘Media Server'. It allows you to browse and play the media files stored on your NAS disk station on home devices such as a smart TV and a stereo system on the network. Once installed, the package automatically creates and indexes the default shared folders with photos, music, and video files to make them accessible on DMA devices. It is worth mentioning that the sorting and indexing takes a while, as it requires notable CPU resources to generate various file formats for wide compatibility on streaming devices.

Download Station

Download Station is another interesting package that should be on your list. The package allows you to download media files from the internet directly on the NAS drive. No hassle of downloading files on PC or mobile and uploading them on the disk station. The web-based package also offers an auto Unzip service to make things further easier for you. The package even has a built-in search engine that lets you search for torrent files on the internet.