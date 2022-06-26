Week 25, 2022 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy F13, Tecno POVA 3, POCO X4 GT, iQOO U5e, Xiaomi Book S, And More

Last week, we witnessed the launch of several products by various brands. The highly rumored Poco smartphones - Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 5G went official recently. Besides these models, Xiaomi Band 7 went global and we witnessed the arrival of the Realme Techlife Watch R100.

In addition to these usual products that we come across, we saw the launch of a unique product called Noise i1, a pair of smart glasses. There was also a slew of notebooks from Xiaomi, Asus, and HP.

Having said that, here is a launch roundup of week 25 of this year. Do take a look.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery

Tecno POVA 3 Key Specs 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate



Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz



6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage



Expandable up to 256GB with microSD



Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



HiOS based on Android 11



50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



8MP front-facing camera



Dual 4G VoLTE



7,000 mAh battery



Realme C30 Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen





1.82 GHz UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU





2GB / 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage





Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





Android 11 with realme





8MP rear camera





5MP front camera





4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh battery





POCO X4 GT Key Specs

6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen







MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU







8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage







Android 12 with MIUI 13







Dual SIM (nano + nano)







64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera







16MP front camera







5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6







5,080 mAh battery







POCO F4 5G Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display









Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU









6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage









Dual SIM (nano + nano)









MIUI 13 based on Android 12









64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera









20MP front-facing camera









5G, Dual 4G VoLTE









4,500 mAh (Typical) battery









iQOO U5e Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen











Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU











4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage











Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD











Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean











Dual SIM











13MP + 2MP Rear Camera











8MP front-facing camera











5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000mAh (typical) / 4,890mAh (minimum) battery











Xiaomi Book S 12.4″ Key Specs 12.35-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) WQHD+ LCD touch screen













Up to 2.84GHz Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 7nm Compute Platform with Adreno 680 GPU













8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB storage













Windows 11 with S mode













13MP rear camera













5MP front camera













Wi-Fi 5 (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1













13.4 hours of battery life













Noise i1 Smart glasses Key Specs Speaker Driver















Bluetooth 5.1















Wireless Range 10m















BT Supported Profile















AAC















SBC















Compatibility















Android & iOS















Playtime















Up to 9 hours @ 70% volume















Charging Time















Up to 1.5 hours















Charging Indicator















Realme TechLife Watch R100 Key Specs 1.32″ (360 x 360 pixels) colour touch display, up to 450 nits peak brightness, 100+ stylish Watch faces

















3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor

















Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to Android and iOS devices with realme Wear app

















100+ Sports modes including Outdoor Running and Walking with automatic tracking, Outdoor Riding, Cricket, Swimming, Yoga, Rower, Elliptical, HIIT and more

















AI running partner mode allows users to see if they are reaching their pace goals.

















Automated Heart Rate Measurement, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Monitoring, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records

















Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, Flashlight

















Speaker and microphone for calling over Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa voice assistant

















Call Notification, Message Reminder

















Water Resistant (IP68)

















380 mAh battery

















Daiwa 32″ HD and 43″ FHD Smart TVs Key Specs 32-inch HD (1366×768 pixels) resolution DLED screen, 16:09 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 400000:1 contrast ratio



















43-inch FullHD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution DLED screen, 16:09 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 400000:1 contrast ratio



















20W speakers



















A53 QUAD Core processor with MALI G31 MP 2 GPU



















Cloud TV OS based on Android 9.0



















Cloud TV Voice assistance (optional)



















1GB RAM and 8GB ROM



















2 HDMI, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, optical output



















Noise Nerve Pro Key Specs 10mm drivers for clear audio





















Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices, with support for dual pairing that lets you pair the headphones with your phone and laptop simultaneously.





















Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR) for calls





















Sweat and water resistant (IPX5)





















Magnetic earbuds





















Voice assistant support for Siri & Google Assistant and music/call controls





















Up to 35 hours of playback, 10 min charge offers 10h playback





















Dell G15 AMD Edition with Ryzen 6000 H series CPU Key Specs 15.6-inch FHD display with 300 nits of peak brightness























AMD's Ryzen 6000 H-series processors























up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM at 4,800MHz clock frequency























512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD























USB-C port, three USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ45 ethernet port























86Whr battery























HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2, LDAC Hi-Res codec, Simultaneous Bluetooth connection with two devices

























Quad Magnet 11mm Dynamic drivers, 14-48 Hz frequency response

























Triple adaptive equalizer

























Ultra-low latency for gaming

























Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology with 3 mics, up to 47dB for different types of ear canal

























Intelligent Dynamic ANC -Ultra Mode, Cozy Mode and General Mode

























6m/s Anti-wind Noise reduction

























Dust and water-resistant (IP54)

























55mAh battery offers 4h (with ANC) / 6.5h (without ANC) playback, 580mAh battery

























ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet Key Specs NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 - ROG Boost up to 1107.5MHz at 40W (35W+5W with Dynamic Boost)



























MUX switch - GPU MUX switch lets the GPU communicate directly with the display, increasing performance and decreasing latency



























Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Processor - 24M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores)



























120Hz 13.4" FHD+ (1920x1200) 16:10 IPS Type Pantone Validated Touchscreen Display



























Eufy by Anker Robovac G20 Hybrid robotic vacuum cleaner Key Specs 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop: Mop and vacuum your home at the same time for a complete clean. RoboVac G20 Hybrid leaves nothing behind except spotless floors.





























Efficient Cleaning: Using Dynamic Navigation, RoboVac G20 cleans in a z-shaped path for fewer missed areas and more efficiency than random-path robotic vacuums. *It divides the cleaning area into 13 ft x 13 ft (4 x 4 m) zones and cleans them one by one. Ideal for homes around 1000 sq. ft. (92 m²) in size.





























5× More Suction Power*: Choose between 4 suction modes and get up to 2500 Pa of suction power. Easily clean pet hair, daily messes, and more. *Compared with RoboVac 10.





























Powerfully Quiet: At 55 dB and no louder than the hum of a microwave, RoboVac quietly cleans while you go about your day.





























Ultra-Slim Design: Being only 2.85 inches tall, RoboVac easily glides under hard-to-reach areas like sofas, dressers, and beds.





























Xiaomi TV A2 (32″) Key Specs 32-inch (1,366 × 768 pixels) HD ready display with 178-degree viewing angle, 16.7 million colors































Quad-Core Cortex A55 processor with Mali G31 MP1 GPU































1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage































Android TV with Patchwall































Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x HDMI (including 1 x eARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack































20W speakers































Xiaomi TV A2 (43″ / 50″ / 55″ / 58″) Key Specs 43″ / 50″ / 55″ / 58″ (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 90% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, 1.07 billion colors, MEMC, Dolby Vision

































Quad-Core Cortex A55 processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU

































2GB RAM, 16GB storage

































Android TV 10 with Patchwall

































Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (including 1 x eARC), 2 x USB, Optical Digital Audio Out, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack

































24W speaker

