Week 27, 2022 Launch Roundup: Realme GT Neo 3, ASUS ROG Phone 6, Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, Moto G42, And More

Week 27 of this year just got over and we saw the announcement of a slew of products across categories from various brands out there in the market. When it comes to smartphones, we have the Lava Blaze, Infinix Note 12 series, Realme GT Neo 3, Tecno Spark 8P, and the much-awaited gaming smartphone - the Asus ROG Phone 6.

Besides these, several smartphone brands also launched other products such as power banks, laptops, headphones, and more. Let's take a look at the gadgets launch roundup of week 27 from here.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Key Specs 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 165Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

16GB / 18GB (ROG Phone 6 Pro) LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ROG UI & Zen UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

12MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) / 5,800mAh (minimum) battery

vivo Y77 Key Specs 6.64-inch (2388 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen



Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 930 6nm processor with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU



6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 storage



Android 12 with Origin OS Ocean



Dual SIM (nano + nano)



50MP + 2MP Rear Camera



8MP front camera



5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE



4,500 mAh (typical) battery



Infinix Note 12 5G Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen





Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU





6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage (Note 12 5G) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage (Note 12 Pro 5G)





Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD





Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





Android 12 with XOS 10.6





50MP rear camera with f/1.6 aperture, quad LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, AI lens





16MP front camera





Side-mounted fingerprint sensor





5G, Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh (typical) battery





Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen







Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU







6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage (Note 12 5G) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage (Note 12 Pro 5G)







Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD







Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)







Android 12 with XOS 10.6







108MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera







16MP front camera







5G, Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh (typical) battery







Lava Blaze Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) display









2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU









3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD









Android 12









Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)









13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, VGA camera, LED Flash









Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner









8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture









4G VoLTE









5,000 mAh battery









Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED 10-bit display











Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU











8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage











12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage











Android 12 with realme UI 3.0











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera











16MP front-facing camera











5G (n1/n3/n5/n8/28A/n40/n41/n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880 mAh (minimum) battery











4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh (minimum) battery











TECNO Spark 8P Key Specs 6.6-inch (2408 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ display, 401PPI high pixel density













Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU













4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage













Expandable memory of up to 512GB via microSD













Android 11 with HiOS 7.6













Dual SIM













50MP camera, 2MP Rear Camera













8MP front-facing camera













Dual 4G VoLTE













5,000 mAh battery













Moto G42 Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio OLED display















Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU















4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD















Android 12 with My UX















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)















50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera















16MP front camera















Dual 4G VoLTE















5,000 mAh battery















Mivi DuoPods A350 Key Specs Dual MEMS microphones for crystal clear calls that help you hear and be heard clearly.

















Driver Frequency Response: 20 Hz to 20 KHz

















Driver Type: Dynamic

















Drivers Size: 13mm

















Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, AAC and SBC codecs

















Bluetooth Profiles: AVRCP, A2DP, HSP, HFP

















IPX4 Water Resistant

















Touch Controls with Google/Siri Voice Assistant

















Battery: 40 mAh x 2 in the buds offer up to 8.5h playback, 500mAh battery

















Sennheiser IE 600 premium earphones Key Specs 7mm Dyna mic Driver



















Frequency response: 4 - 46,500 Hz



















Connector: Fidelity (+) MMCX



















18 Ω system impedance



















Dual-resonator chamber (D2CA) technology



















silicone and memory foam eartips with 3 different sizes (S,M,L)



















Unbalanced para-aramid reinforced cable with 3.5mm connector (in box)



















Balanced para-aramid reinforced cable with 4.4mm connector (in box)



















ZR01 amorphous zirconium body



















Wired Cable Length: 125 cm



















Fire-Boltt enters TWS headset Key Specs Unique dual tone classy matt rubber oil finish case design with RGB breathing lights





















Angled in-ear earbud design with 10mm full range heavy bass driver





















ENC Dual mic per earbud (quad mic in total)





















ANC with 25db depth & forward feed transparency mode, 60ms low latency game mode





















5 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 6 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time @ 100% volume





















5 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 7 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time @ 80% volume





















Total 24 hrs playback time with charging case





















400mah charging case with 90 days long standby time





















Powered by Fire-Boltt reference sound - crisp, clear, loud & heavy bass.





















Supersync technology for fast pairing & instant connection





















20 mins charge = 60 mins playback powered by fire charge technology





















Full touch UI including volume control





















Fire Pods Atlas ANC 801 Key Specs 13mm full range heavy bass driver























ANC & ENC dual mic per earbud (quad mic in total)























ANC with 25db depth, forward feed transparency mode, 40ms low latency game mode























5 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 6 hrs (ANC off/BT/Game mode) per charge play-back time @ 100% volume























6 hrs (ANC on/ Transparency) & 7 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time @ 80% volume























Total 24 hrs playback time with charging case























320mah charging case























Powered by Fire-Boltt reference sound - crisp, clear, loud & heavy bass.























Supersync technology for fast pairing & instant connection























20 mins charge = 60 mins playback powered by fire charge technology























Full touch UI including volume control























Fire Pods Rhythm ANC 901 Key Specs 10mm full range heavy bass driver

























ANC with 23db depth, forward feed transparency mode, low latency of 60ms game mode

























7 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 8 hrs (ANC off/BT/Game mode) per charge play-back time @ 100% volume

























8 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 9 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time @ 80% volume

























Total 50 hrs playback time with charging case

























10 mins charge = 3hrs earbud playback powered by fire charge technology

























650mAhcharging case with 300 hrs standby time

























Powered by Fire-Boltt reference sound - crisp, clear, loud & heavy bass.

























Supersync technology for fast pairing & instant connection

























Full touch UI including volume control

























Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Key Specs Display: 14.0-inch 16:10 2.2K (2240×1400) Anti-Glare NonTouch 300nits WVA Display



























12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H with Intel Iris Xe Graphics / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 4 GB GDDR6



























8GB / 16 GB, DDR5, 4800 MHz, integrated + 1 x 8 GB, DDR5, 4800 MHz



























Up to 1 TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD



























Windows 11 Home; No Microsoft Office Included



























Carbon Black Backlit Keyboard



























Camera: 1080p at 30 fps FHD camera; Dual-array microphones



























Audio and Speakers: Stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio® Pro and Dolby Atmos, 2 W x 2 = 4 W total



























Wireless: Intel Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz) AX211 2×2 Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card



























Battery: 4 Cell, 64 Wh, integrated; 90 Watt Type-C Adapter



























Dell Inspiron 16 Plus

Key Specs Display: 16-inch 16:10 3K (3072×1920) Anti-Glare Non-Touch 300nits WVA Display w/ ComfortView Plus Support





























12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H with Intel Iris Xe Graphics / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 [60W]





























16 GB, 2 x 8 GB, DDR5, 4800 MHz, dual-channel





























1 TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD





























Windows 11 Home; No Microsoft Office Included





























Carbon Black Backlit Keyboard





























Camera: 1080p at 30 fps FHD camera | Dual-array microphones





























Audio and Speakers: Stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Dolby Atmos, 2 W x 4 = 8 W total





























Wireless: Intel Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz) AX211 2×2 Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card





























Battery: 6 Cell, 86 Wh, integrated; 130 Watt AC Adapter





























Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera Key Specs 2MP sensor offers 1920 x 1080 pixels full HD video































Full 360° horizontal view as well as a 108° vertical view, producing sharp and smooth video footage.































Wi-Fi: 2.4 GHz































Free 7-days motion triggered videos































Invisible 940nm infrared LEDs offers the consumers enhanced night vision for clearer nighttime images.































AI Human detection combines AI with deep learning technology that optimizes algorithm effectively and filters out the false alarms for improved accuracy.































2-way voice calling along with active noise reduction technology.































Xiaomi Camera Viewer app allows the consumers to record videos and take snapshots, operate the camera remotely, set preferred recording times, and view historic recordings on the app on Windows laptop or desktop































Supports microSD cards (up to 64GB) and NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices.































Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboards Key Specs Fluid and quiet mechanical typing: MX Mechanical Mini keyboard features Tactile Quiet switches that deliver next-level feel and flow with less noise - Clicky and Linear switches are also available

































Low-profile keys, more comfort: A keyboard layout designed for effortless precision, with a small, compact form factor and low-profile mechanical switches for better ergonomics

































Smart illumination: Backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach the cordless keyboard and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions

































Faster workflow, more customisation: Customise Fn keys, assign backlighting effects, enable Flow cross-computer, multi-device control, and more in the improved Logi Options+ (1)

































Multi-device, multi-OS: Pair MX Mechanical Mini Bluetooth wireless keyboard with up to 3 devices on nearly any operating system via Bluetooth Low Energy or included Logi Bolt receiver(2)

































Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse Key Specs Any-surface tracking - now 8K DPI: Use MX Master 3S cordless computer mouse to work on any surface - even glass (1) - with the upgraded 8000 DPI sensor with customizable sensitivity



































Introducing quiet clicks: MX Master 3S Bluetooth mouse introduces Quiet Clicks - offering the same satisfying feel but with 90% less click noise (2)



































Magspeed scrolling: A computer mouse with remarkable speed, precision, and near silence - MagSpeed scrolling is 90% faster (3), 87% more precise (4), and ultra quiet



































Ergonomic design: Work comfortably with a precision mouse featuring a silhouette crafted for a more natural wrist posture and optimally placed thumb controls



































Upgraded customization software: Customize buttons and optimize your workflow with App specific profiles in the improved Logi Options+ (5)



































Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Key Specs This Renewed product is tested to work and look like new with minimal to no signs of wear & tear; the product comes with relevant accessories and is backed by a minimum six month seller warranty; box may be generic





































Free upgrade to Windows 11 when available* Disclaimer-*The Windows 11 upgrade will be delivered late 2021 into 2022. Specific timing varies by device. Certain features require specific hardware.





































Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5 - 11300H | Speed: 3.1 GHz (Base) - 4.4 GHz (Max) | 4 Cores | 8 Threads | 8MB Cache





































Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) | IPS Technology | 120 Hz Refresh Rate | 250Nits Brightness





































Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics





































Stuffcool Neo 40W Dual Type-C Port Charger Key Specs Input: AC100-245V (50-60 Hz) / 1.3A







































Output: Type-C1 (PD 3.0): 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.67A (Max 20W) Type-C2 (PD 3.0): 5V/3A, 9V/2.22A, 12V/1.67A (Max 20W)







































Total output : Max 40W







































BIS Approved, Made in India







































Compact size: 54mm x 29mm x 60mm







































Number of Ports: ‎2







































Connector Type: USB Type C







































PPS Support: Not available







































Warranty: 6 months







































Color: White

