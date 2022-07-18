Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup: HONOR X40i, Nothing Phone (1), Realme Pad X, TECNO CAMON 19, More

We have now arrived at week 28 of 2022, and we've witnessed several new launches. Gizbot has brought to you the Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup, which includes all new smartphones, laptops, tablets, earbuds, and other important gadgets. This Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup includes many devices from Realme, Tecno, Nokia, Oppo, boAt, Lenovo, and others. Here's all you need to know about the Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup.

One of the prominent launches of this week is the Nothing Phone (1). The Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes Realme Pad X, Realme Book Air, and Realme Buds Air 3 Neo. Plus, the Honor X40i and Tecno Camon 19 series were also announced. One also can't miss the Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition as part of this week's launch.

Additionally, the Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes the Nokia 8210 4G, 2660 Flip, 5710 XpressAudio, and Nokia C21 Plus. The launch roundup also includes the Redmi Magix 7S series and Oppo A91. The Google Chromecast with TV (4K), Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 4050 75W soundbar, and the Red Magic 27″ 4K 160Hz mini LED Gaming Monitor are the other exciting additions.

The Week 28, 2022 Launch Roundup also includes the Infinix 32Y1 Smart TV, Lenovo Legion 5i (15IAH7H), and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i (15IAH7) laptops. The Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 was also a trending launch of the week along with the Xiaomi TV ES Pro 2022. The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar GPS bike computer and Varia RCT715 Tail light and the Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G are important launches of the week.

HONOR X40i Key Specs

6.7-inch (2388 ×1080 pixels) FHD+ 19.9:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery

Nothing Phone (1) Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display



Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU



8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage



12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage



Android 12 with Nothing OS



Dual SIM (nano + nano)



50MP + 50MP Rear Camera



16MP front camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



4,500 mAh battery



Realme Pad X Key Specs 11-inch (2000 x 1200 pixel) 2K LCD screen with up to 450 nits brightness, DC dimming





Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G SoC with Adreno 619 GPU





4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512 with microSD





Android 11 with realme UI 3.0 for Pad





13MP rear camera





8MP 105° ultra-wide front camera





Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Certified





Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz)





8,340 mAh battery





Realme Book Air Key Specs 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1200 pixels) screen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 88% screen to body ratio, DC dimming







11th Gen Intel Core i3 with 28W TDP







8GB LPDDR4X dual-channel RAM at 4266 MHz, 256GB or 512GB PCIe SSD







Three speed performance modes: Quiet Mode, Smart Mode, and Flash Mode







HD Web Cam







2 x USB C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2 x USB A 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm jack







Vapour Chamber Cooling technology







54Wh battery







Realme Buds Air 3 Neo with Bluetooth 5.2 Key Specs 10mm Bass Boost Driver with PEEK and TPU Polymer diaphragm, Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution via app









enhancement solution.









Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec, Dolby Atmos









Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant.









The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call









88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode









realme Link app lets you customize functions like turning on the active noise cancellation, switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more.









Weight: 4g for earbuds









Water resistant (IPX5)









7 hours standalone music playback, 4h talk time, 30h total battery life, 18h with voice calling









Nokia 8210 4G Key Specs 2.8 inch display











4G, VoLTE











128MB 48MB RAM











0.3 MP











Li-Ion 1450 mAh, removable Battery











Nokia 2660 Flip Key Specs 2.8 inch display













Seamless Dual 4G connectivity with VoLTE













Up to 32GB microSD support













Bluetooth 5.0













Series 30+ OS













Camera, FM Radio













1,450 mAh removable battery













Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Key Specs 2.4 inches Screen















1.0 GHz Cortex-A7















0.3 MP















Dual LTE Standby with VoLTE support















FM radio, Equalizer















BT 5.0















3.5mm Jack















Series 30+ OS















128MB of RAM with support for up to 32GB of external storage















Li-Ion 1,450 mAh, removable Battery















Nokia T10 Key Specs 8 inch Touch Screen

















Octa-core CPU

















Android 12 OS

















32GB 3GB RAM

















64GB 4GB RAM

















Front camera: 2 MP

















Rear camera: 8 MP with Rear flash LED

















Bluetooth 5.0

















Li-Po 5,250 mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging

















TECNO CAMON 19 Neo Key Specs 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen



















Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU



















6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD



















Dual SIM



















Android 12 with XOS



















48MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP Rear Camera



















32MP front camera



















Dual 4G VoLTE



















5,000 mAh (typical) battery



















TECNO CAMON 19 Key Specs 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen





















Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU





















6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD





















Dual SIM





















Android 12 with XOS





















64MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP AI camera, Quad LED flash





















16MP front camera





















Dual 4G VoLTE





















5,000 mAh (typical) battery





















Realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 10-bit display























Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU























8GB LPDDR5X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage























12GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage























Android 12 with realme UI 3.0























Dual SIM (nano + nano)























50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera























16MP front-facing camera























5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE























5,000 mAh (typical) battery























Nokia C21 Plus Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 20:9 toughened glass display

























1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

























3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

























Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

























Android 11 Go Edition

























Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

























13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

























5MP front-facing camera

























Rear-mound fingerprint sensor

























4G VoLTE

























5,050 mAh battery

























OPPO A97 Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 x 1600 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen



























MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC with Mail-G57 GPU



























12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage



























Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1



























48MP sensor, 2MP depth sensor, LED flash



























8MP front camera



























5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE



























5,000 mAh battery



























Red Magic 7S Key Specs 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display





























Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU





























8GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory





























12GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory





























16GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory





























Android 12 with Redmagic OS 5.5





























Dual SIM





























64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera





























8MP front-facing camera





























5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE





























4,500 mAh (typical) battery





























Redmagic 7S Pro Key Specs 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display































Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU































12GB LPDDR5 6400 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory































16GBLPDDR5 6400 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory































18GBLPDDR5 6400 RAM with 1TB (UFS 3.1) internal memory































Android 12 with Redmagic OS 5.5































Dual SIM































64MP rear camera, 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera































16MP Under-screen camera































5G NSA /SA, Dual 4G VoLTE































5,000 mAh (typical) battery































Google Chromecast with TV (4K) Key Specs Up to 4K HDR, 60 FPS, supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+

































Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos (pass-through) audio

































Connectors: HDMI that plugs into TV, USB Type-C port

































Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth

































Android TV OS

































Bluetooth voice remote with IR to control TV, soundbar, or receiver, Integrated microphone for Google Assistant, Accelerometer sensor

































Color: Snow

































Sales Package: 1 Chromecast, Power Cable, Power Adaptor, Chromecast Voice Remote, 2 AAA Alkaline Battery

































Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 4050 75W soundbar Key Specs Model Number: ZEB-JUKE BAR 4050



































Type: Soundbar



































Bluetooth: Yes, v5



































Configuration: 2.1



































Power Output (RMS): 75 W



































Impedance: 12



































Color: Black



































Wired/Wireless: Wired & Wireless



































Subwoofer: 1



































Wall Mountable Satellite: Yes



































Audio Features: Signal to Noise Ratio (66 dB), Maximum Output RMS Per Satellite (30 W), Maximum Output RMS Subwoofer (45 W) and Separation (42dB)



































Remote Control Support: yes



































Warranty: 1 year carry into service center



































Syska SW300 POLAR Key Specs Model Number: SW300





































Dial Shape: Circle





































Strap Material: Silicone





































Size: Free Size





































Touchscreen: Yes





































Display Resolution: IPS LCD 360×360 pixel





































Display Size: 1.3″ / 33.52 mm





































Water Resistant: Yes; up to 1m





































Internal Memory: 512 MB





































Bluetooth Version: Dual BT 5.0 & BT 3.0





































Sensor: Heart Rate Sensor, SPO2 Sensor, Pedometer Sensor, Accelerometer and Sleep Monitor Sensor





































Notification: Call, Message, E-mail & All apps notifications





































Charge Time: 120 min





































Battery Life: With BT Calling 3-5 days; Without BT Calling 7-10 days *





































Charger Type: Magnetic Charging Cable





































Operating System: Compatible with Android 5.0 & iOS 10.0 and above





































Dimensions: Width 45 mm x Thickness 10 mm x Diameter 33.5 mm;





































Weight: 65 g





































Warranty: 1 Year





































boAt Watch Storm Pro Key Specs Model : Storm Pro







































Screen Type :1.78 inch Amoled Display







































Battery Capacity: 200 mAh







































Bluetooth Version: V 5.0







































Working Temperature: -20 to 60 degree







































Charging Time: About 30 minutes







































Working Time: upto 7 days







































Samsung Galaxy M13 Key Specs 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display









































Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52









































4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage









































Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card









































Android 12 with One UI Core 4









































Dual SIM









































50MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera









































8MP front camera









































Dual 4G VoLTE









































6,000 mAh battery









































Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen











































Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU











































4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage











































Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card











































Dual SIM











































Android 12 with One UI Core 4











































50MP + 2MP Rear Camera











































5MP front camera











































5G, Dual 4G VoLTE











































5,000 mAh (typical) battery

