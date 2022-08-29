Apple Likely To Call Mixed Reality Headsets As Reality One, Reality Pro

By

Apple has been working on expanding its product lineup to include mixed reality headsets. Rumors of the Apple MR headset have been around for a while. A new patent reveals that Apple will likely use 'Reality' as the name for its mixed reality headsets, and one can expect many new launches under the banner.

Apple Reality Headset Details

A Bloomberg report suggests Apple has filed three separate patents called Reality One, Reality Pro, and Reality Processor. The Reality one and Reality Pro are likely the names of the Apple MR and AR headsets. The final patent is for the processing unit of these headsets and is aptly named Reality Processor.

A couple of older applications also hinted at realityOS patent filing for the software of the headsets. Interestingly, the patented names were found at the US Trademark and Patent Office under the Immersive Health Solutions for Reality One.

Apple and many other tech giants use shell companies to fill out patents to keep their projects and other details under wraps. The report also points out similar Reality patent applications were filed in other countries like Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, and Costa Rica.

Apple Reality Headsets: What To Expect?

Apple Mixed Reality and Augmented Reality technology have been in development for a while now. Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also said the new Apple MR headsets would debut in Q1 2023. It also looks like Apple might have a separate event for the new headsets.

The Apple Reality ecosystem will offer a sleuth of applications. The list includes FaceTime, Maps, and of course, dedicated gaming and media apps. Apple believes that MR and AR headsets would be the future of technology. Presently, Apple is gearing up for the Far Out launch event that would witness the unveiling of the iPhone 14 series and next-gen Apple Watches.

Published On August 29, 2022
