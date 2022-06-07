Apple AR/MR Headset With RealityOS Tipped To Launch In Q2 2023: Analyst Kuo News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple WWDC 2022 event saw the launch of several new products and features, the iOS 16 and the M2 chip mainly. The Apple Silicon M2-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro were also announced. Fans were awaiting the announcement of AR and MR headsets from Apple, but it seems like it would be delayed.

Apple AR/MR Headsets Launch Delayed

Augmented reality and virtual reality are what Apple wants to potentially explore. We've been hearing reports of the AR and MR headsets from Apple for a while now, even hoping that the Cupertino-based company maker would launch it at the WWDC 2022 event.

Previously, it was believed that Apple would announce the realityOS at WWDC 2022 event. This would pave way for the brand to launch the hardware later this year and eventually begin shipping during the Holiday season.

But according to the latest analysis from Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple AR headset launch would be delayed even further. In a tweet, the popular Apple analyst states that the Apple AR/MR headset shipping date has been postponed to Q2 of 2023. It was earlier hoped to begin shipping by Q1 2023. Kuo states the Shanghai lockdown and rising number of coronavirus cases as the main reason.

(1/2)

I believe Apple's AR/MR headset shipping date will postpone to 2Q23 (vs. 1Q23 of market consensus) because Shanghai lockdown interrupts the development. As expected, there were no clues for AR/MR headset at WWDC 2022. Here is my prediction for Apple AR/MR headset schedule. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 7, 2022

Apple AR/MR Headset Launch Timeline Tipped

Kuo's predictions have proved to be accurate time and again, especially leaks concerning iPhones. The latest tweet by Kuo has also given us a timeline of the possible launch and shipping dates.

Here, the Apple AR/MR headsets will undergo the EVT or Engineering Validation Test starting Q3 2022, which is just a few months from now. Next, Apple would host a media event in January 2023, after which the brand would begin the delivery of the development toolkit within 2-4 weeks of the event.

Lastly, Kuo states Apple would open pre-orders for the AR/MR headsets in 2Q 2023, and the devices would hit the shelves right before the WWDC 2023 event. If this prediction timeline is to be believed, we will have the next-gen Apple AR/MR headset with the realityOS by this time next year, hoping no other events delay the process!

Best Mobiles in India