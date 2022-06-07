Just In
- 57 min ago MacBook Air M2 Is Better Than MacBook Pro M2 For The First Time Ever
- 1 hr ago Free YouTube Premium Subscription From Xiaomi India
- 1 hr ago Apple Takes On BNPL Segment With Pay Later Service
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Affordable Foldable Phone To Debut Under Galaxy A Range: Expected Features, Design
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs South Africa: Understand my game lot better and that's how I handle pressure: Miller
- Movies Koratala Siva Closes Chiranjeevi Starrer Acharya's Final Settlement At Rs 33 Crore
- Automobiles Iconic Pamban Railway Bridge To Open New Avatar In December - Dhanushkodi Return On The Cards
- Finance Stock To Buy: Edelweiss Wealth Research Bets On This FMCG Stock For Aggressive 48% Gains
- News PM Modi is after AAP, its governments: Kejriwal on ED raids against Satyendar Jain
- Travel South India's First Glass Bridge At Wayanad - 100 Feet Above Ground
- Education TS TET Hall Ticket 2022 Released At tstet.cgg.gov.in, Download Telangana TET Admit Card Here
- Lifestyle Only ICMR Accredited Labs Can Collect Covid Samples: DDMA
Apple AR/MR Headset With RealityOS Tipped To Launch In Q2 2023: Analyst Kuo
Apple WWDC 2022 event saw the launch of several new products and features, the iOS 16 and the M2 chip mainly. The Apple Silicon M2-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro were also announced. Fans were awaiting the announcement of AR and MR headsets from Apple, but it seems like it would be delayed.
Apple AR/MR Headsets Launch Delayed
Augmented reality and virtual reality are what Apple wants to potentially explore. We've been hearing reports of the AR and MR headsets from Apple for a while now, even hoping that the Cupertino-based company maker would launch it at the WWDC 2022 event.
Previously, it was believed that Apple would announce the realityOS at WWDC 2022 event. This would pave way for the brand to launch the hardware later this year and eventually begin shipping during the Holiday season.
But according to the latest analysis from Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple AR headset launch would be delayed even further. In a tweet, the popular Apple analyst states that the Apple AR/MR headset shipping date has been postponed to Q2 of 2023. It was earlier hoped to begin shipping by Q1 2023. Kuo states the Shanghai lockdown and rising number of coronavirus cases as the main reason.
(1/2)— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 7, 2022
I believe Apple's AR/MR headset shipping date will postpone to 2Q23 (vs. 1Q23 of market consensus) because Shanghai lockdown interrupts the development. As expected, there were no clues for AR/MR headset at WWDC 2022. Here is my prediction for Apple AR/MR headset schedule.
Apple AR/MR Headset Launch Timeline Tipped
Kuo's predictions have proved to be accurate time and again, especially leaks concerning iPhones. The latest tweet by Kuo has also given us a timeline of the possible launch and shipping dates.
Here, the Apple AR/MR headsets will undergo the EVT or Engineering Validation Test starting Q3 2022, which is just a few months from now. Next, Apple would host a media event in January 2023, after which the brand would begin the delivery of the development toolkit within 2-4 weeks of the event.
Lastly, Kuo states Apple would open pre-orders for the AR/MR headsets in 2Q 2023, and the devices would hit the shelves right before the WWDC 2023 event. If this prediction timeline is to be believed, we will have the next-gen Apple AR/MR headset with the realityOS by this time next year, hoping no other events delay the process!
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
22,379
-
36,500
-
19,800
-
13,999
-
15,999
-
13,340
-
15,564
-
23,280
-
19,785
-
11,640