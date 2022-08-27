Meta VR Headset That’ll Mimic Your Expressions To Arrive In October

Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO, has confirmed the launch of the next-gen virtual reality headset will happen in October. The affirmation was revealed on the Joe Rogan podcast, indicating that the VR headset with the codename Project Cambria will go official around Meta's annual Connect event. We have already seen a few reports revealing some of its features.

VR Headset That'll Mimic Your Expressions

While discussing VR at the beginning of the podcast on Spotify, Zuckerberg revealed that the next device coming in October will have a few notable features. He said the new VR headset will be the sequel to the popular Oculus 2 and will focus on social presence.

He described new social options that could be enabled by facial and eye tracking. One of the features revealed by the Meta CEO is the ability to have a kind of eye contact in VR. Another one is to have the user's face tracked so that the avatar doesn't remain still, but will smile or pout or give any expression, mimicking the user in real-time.

Meta VR Headset: What To Expect?

These features revealed by Mark Zuckerberg in the podcast are almost consistent with what we know of Project Cambria. Existing reports have hinted that the VR headset is likely to feature internal sensors for eye tracking, and a high-resolution color screen, among others. He noted that while Meta's AR glasses are not coming anytime soon, the headset launching this October will have some mixed reality features.

Going by a Bloomberg report that surfaced last month, leaked code hinted at another VR headset in the pipeline, which could be coined Meta Quest Pro. Given that Meta is reportedly in plans to take the wraps off the next-generation models of both headsets, Cambria is expected to arrive alongside the lower-end Meta Quest. Project Cambria is expected to be more expensive than the Quest lineup despite its recent price hike to $399.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles