Top Gifting Ideas For Christmas 2022: Smartphones, Smartwatches, And Other Gadgets

Christmas is almost here, and gifting during the holidays is a tradition that dates back hundreds of years. With online shopping platforms, shopping has become easy, but making a choice has become difficult. Websites like Amazon India, Flipkart, and others offer a wide range of products that suit every budget. Hence, we have curated a list of the best tech gadgets our readers can purchase for gifting this Christmas 2022.

Smartphones To Gift For Christmas 2022

Smartphones are always a reliable gift, and manufacturers are well aware of the same. Hence, online platforms routinely offer several dozen models at attractive prices.

Incidentally, neither Flipkart nor Amazon seems to be having any special platform-wide Christmas 2022 sale. However, these e-commerce websites are selling smartphones at discounted prices. Premium or flagship Android phones such as Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Apple iPhone 13, and several other devices are available at great prices.

While these are premium devices, for those looking to gift someone their first smartphone, brands such as Lava, Infinix, Realme, and Xiaomi are offering budget and affordable Android smartphones.

Smartwatches To Gift For Christmas 2022

Smartwatches are no longer an expensive proposition. There are several brands and models vying for consumers' attention. Moreover, manufacturers have started offering smartwatches with features that were once only available in premium models. Features such as SPO2, Pulse, Heart Rate Monitor, and special sports modes, are now available even in budget and affordable smartwatches.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro is a good choice for those who love outdoor activities due to its large display and improved GPS support. The Gizmore Gizfit Glow too flaunts a large and bright display that's encased in a premium-looking design.

Both the aforementioned smartwatches are priced quite well but still manage to pack premium features such as AMOLED display, and good battery life. Moreover, they are suitable for any gender. are The Honor Magic Watch 2, the Samsung Galaxy Watch, and the Apple Watch series are usually available at discounted prices during Christmas.

Tech Gadgets To Gift For Christmas 2022

The Mi Power Bank Hypersonic 20000mAh is a great gift for those who travel a lot during the holidays. The Mi Power Bank can charge smartphones, tablets, and accessories at high speeds as it supports fast charging.

Another Mi product that makes an excellent gift for Christmas is the Mi LCD Writing Tablet from Xiaomi. It is a simple but versatile product that can be used to take notes, make sketches, and much more.

An oft-ignored but highly useful and practical product for gifting is a charging cable. Every portable electronic device needs a charging cable that can offer the highest possible charging speed. We recommend the Wecool nylon braided multifunction fast charging cable. It has a USB-A port at one end, while the other end consists of a micro-USB port, an USB Type-C port, and a lightning port.

You Don't Have To Look Far For The Best Christmas Gifts

Christmas has always been considered a global holiday and gifting season. Hence, it can make the shopping list seem overwhelming.

Gifting suitable or appropriate items can seem like a difficult and time-consuming task. Popular e-commerce websites such as Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, and others do have amazing deals that we regularly report on to help our readers to make informed buying decisions quickly.