Netflix “Hiding” Basic Ad-Free Plan In India; Promoting ‘Basic With Ads’ Subscription?

Netflix appears to be pushing its recently-introduced "Basic with Ads" subscription. The streaming giant offers one of the lowest-priced ad-free streaming subscriptions in India but could be trying to retire the same. Let's see how Netflix could be trying to gradually coax Indian subscribers to either pay more and get a better subscription or tolerate ads.

Netflix Hasn't Withdrawn Cheapest Ad-Free Subscription In India

The Netflix website has a very simple navigation for new subscribers. It offers a list of available subscriptions and asks visitors to pick one. Depending on the choice, the website then guides visitors further.

Some reports claimed Netflix's website isn't showing the basic ad-free plan for Indian subscribers, which the company calls "Mobile". The only visible options are Basic with ads, Standard, and Premium plans.

It may appear that Netflix has officially discontinued the "Mobile" and "Basic" plans in India, which are currently free of ads. In other words, the subscription, which currently costs just ₹149 and ₹199 in India respectively, does not show any ads while streaming content.

However, in reality, Netflix is offering both plans, but it could be trying to make the subscription less obvious. New subscribers get an option to choose the Basic, ad-free plan. Some visitors have pointed out the plan is available as a small link on the Netflix subscription page.

Netflix could be using this seemingly intentional trick to push new users to other more expensive plans or a similar plan with ads. Questionable websites regularly adopt this practice, wherein a better option is available but is not obvious or easily available.

Will Netflix Discontinue The Basic Ad-Free Subscription In India?

Netflix launched the "Basic with Ads" plan in some parts of the world. The plan is currently available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US. A few countries, including India, aren't on the list.

The reason for India's omission is quite simple. Netflix currently offers a cheap mobile-only monthly plan for just ₹149. Needless to say, the asking price of the Mobile and Basic subscriptions in India is lower than the ad-supported Basic plan offered in other regions.

Netflix's Basic with Ads plan offers access to a wide array of great TV series and films. However, the video quality for the plan is locked at 720p. Moreover, the streaming company restricts the availability of some films and TV series due to licensing agreements. Subscribers of this plan cannot download any content to view later.

Netflix is trying to boost its revenue. It is actively discouraging the practice of sharing passwords and accounts. Hence, it is possible Netflix could be merely trying to push new subscribers to expensive but better plans. The streaming giant could gradually retire the basic subscription plans which still stream content without ads, but as the image confirms Netflix is showing the Mobile, Basic, Standard, and Premium plans for Indian subscribers.