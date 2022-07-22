Realme Flat Monitor Full HD Will Be An Affordable USB Type-C Monitor; Will It Be The Best Too?

By

Advertisement

Realme has been teasing a lot about its very first monitor -- the Realme Flat Monitor Full HD. As the name suggests, the monitor comes with an FHD panel with a slim bezel design. The company has also confirmed that the Realme Flat Monitor Full HD will have a 75Hz refresh rate, making it a unique offering among budget monitors.

The Realme Flat Monitor Full HD is also confirmed to feature a 23.8-inch screen with a slim bezel design. What's even more interesting is the fact that the monitor will have an HDMI port, VGA port, and even a USB Type-C port, allowing users to connect all sorts of laptops and tablets with the Realme Flat Monitor.

How Much Will Realme Flat Monitor Full HD Cost?

According to the latest listing on Flipkart, the Realme Flat Monitor Full HD will come with a retail price of Rs. 10,799. Considering the leaked price, the Realme Flat Monitor Full HD will not be the most affordable 24-inch monitor in the country. However, it is most likely to be the most affordable 24-inch monitor with USB Type-C connectivity.

Flipkart's listing also confirms that the Realme Flat Monitor Full HD will have a VA panel, hence, it might not be that vivid with a slightly lower viewing angle. However, the monitor will have an anti-glare coating, which should cut the light reflections to an extent.

The Realme Flat Monitor Full HD will have a response time of 8ms, which is again similar to some of the other budget monitors in the country. Even when it comes to thickness, the thinnest part of the Realme Flat Monitor Full HD will just measure 6.9mm, making it one of the thinnest budget monitors with a 75Hz refresh rate.

Realme Flat Monitor Full HD Launch

The Realme Flat Monitor Full HD will launch in India on the 26th of July. Given the listing price, the monitor is likely to cost around Rs. 10,000, making it one of the best budget monitors with a premium design and a high-refresh-rate monitor.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Amazon Prime Day Sale Live: Prime Day Early Deals On iQOO 5G Smartphones

Did Xiaomi Just Kill The Competition With Redmi K50i?

Bengaluru's Namma Metro Gets Jio 5G With A Whopping 1.45 Gbps Download Speed

Realme Monitor Has Something Your High-End Monitor Doesn't

OnePlus Entry-Level Nord Buds CE Set To Launch In India; Check Details

Realme Pad X 5G Tablet Set To Launch On July 26; Know Specs & Features

Top 5 Entry-Level (Sub-2K) TWS Earbuds In India

Realme To Launch It's First 5G Tab On 26th July In India Along with IoT Products

iQOO 9T With BWM Motorsport Badge & Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC India Launch Slated For August 2

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo With 10mm Drivers, 30-Hours Battery Life Launched; Coming To India?

SBI WhatsApp Banking Service; Check Account Balance, Get Mini Statement

Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition Goes On Sale With Marvel Collectibles: Worth Buying?

Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Realme News Monitors
Published On July 22, 2022
Read more...