Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K Series 4K Smart TVs Can Think Like Humans; Can You Buy In India?

Sony's Bravia XR OLED A80K smart TVs are now available in India. Within this series, the company has launched three new models -- XR-55A80K, a 55-inch model, XR-65A80K, a 65-inch model, and the XR-77A80K, a massive 77-inch 4K OLED smart TV, powered by the Next-Gen Cognitive Processor XR.

As mentioned before, all three models of the Bravia XR OLED A80K smart TVs use the new Cognitive Processor XR, which is said to be capable of thinking like a human brain to improve content recommendation. These smart TVs also come with XR OLED Contrast Pro and XR TRILUMINOS Pro technology to improve the overall picture quality.

The Bravia XR OLED A80K smart TVs are also capable of upscaling low-resolution content to 4K using XR 4K Upscaling technology. Similarly, these smart TVs can also enable a smooth picture experience using a proprietory XR OLED Motion technology.

When it comes to connectivity, all variants of the Bravia XR OLED A80K are equipped with HDMI 2.1 port with support for up to 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and can easily deliver impressive gaming performance on PS5 and even the Xbox Series X.

These are also the first set of smart TVs from Sony India with BRAVIA CORE capability, which offers a large collection of IMAX format movies. Similarly, users can also get official accessories like BRAVIA CAM to attend conference calls, online classes, and even video calls.

Does Bravia XR OLED A80K Support Modern Technologies?

Yes, all three variants of the Bravia XR OLED A80K support technologies like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and IMAX Enhanced and they even have the Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode. These Sony smart TVs come with a Google TV interface and also support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K Price In India

As of now, there is no information on the price of the base model -- XR-55A80K. However, the XR-65A80K (65-inch) and the XR-77A80K (77-inch) models of the Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K will be available for Rs. 279,990, and Rs. 699,900, respectively.

