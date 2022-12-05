Sony SRS-XV900 X-Balanced Party Speaker With 25 Hour Backup Launched In India

Sony India has added its latest SRS-XV900 Bluetooth speaker to its X-series of wireless speakers in India. Dubbed a "Party Speaker", the XV900 is slotted above the XP500 and the XP700 Bluetooth speakers. The XV900 is the biggest and the most powerful of the lot. Let's have a look at its specifications below.

Sony SRS-XV900: Features, Specifications

The Sony SRS-XV900 boasts a 4-way, bass reflex speaker comprising two tweeters, a mid-range driver, and a woofer. The X-Balanced speaker unit coupled with the Jet Bass Booster is claimed to offer a punchy bass and loud sound output. Furthermore, the party speaker features Clear Audio+, Live Sound, Mega Bass, and TV Sound Booster sound modes and a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine. Moreover, you can play around with its custom EQ for the desired output.

The Sony SRS-XV900 boasts Bluetooth v5.2 and offers up to 30m range. It supports codecs such as SBC, AAC, and LDAC, and Bluetooth profiles such as A2DP, AVRCP, and SPP.

Staying true to its "Party Speaker" credentials, the Sony SRS-XV900 comes with a microphone and guitar inputs for jam sessions. In addition to this, the Fiestable smartphone app's Double Tracking feature enhances the vocals. The wireless speaker packs in a large battery pack, which promises to deliver a backup of about 25 hours. It also comes with fast charging that offers up to three hours of playback with just three minutes of charging. To safeguard it against overcharging, Sony has equipped it with a Battery Care Mode.

It is a big speaker and to make it easier to lug around, it comes with a handle at the top and wheels at the bottom. Adding to the convenience is its Party Connect feature that lets you pair up to 100 compatible Sony Bluetooth speakers and synchronize the sound and illumination. Furthermore, the Sony Music Center lets you customise light effects, playlists, and fiddle with the sound settings. That's not all, the Fiestable app allows you to use karaoke functions like Voice Changer and Echo.

Sony SRS-XV900: Price, Availability

The Sony SRS-XV900 is a premium Bluetooth speaker and comes at a price tag of ₹79,900 in India. It can be bought via Sony-authorized showrooms, major electronic stores, and online platforms in the country.