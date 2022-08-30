Xiaomi Smart TV X Series India Launch: 4K Resolution, Dolby Atmos And More

By

Xiaomi has officially launched a new smart TV series -- the Smart TV X featuring technologies like Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, and an improved Patchwall UI. The Xiaomi Smart TV X series will be available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch screen sizes.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X55 is the top-tier variant with support for technologies like Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. The company claims to offer Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) with 94 percent DCI-P3 color gamut support. Additionally, the smart TV also supports the MEMC engine - reality flow that analyses and interpolates frames to offer a smooth fast-paced content consumption experience.

All three models of the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series -- smart TV X43, smart TV X50, and the smart TV X55 come with a bezel-less design with a 96.9 percent screen-to-body ratio with a metal frame. For audio, these smart TVs are equipped with a 30-watt speaker setup with support for DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X Technology.

In terms of hardware, the Xiaomi Smart TV X series is based on a 64-bit A55 octa-core processor with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The smart TVs run on Android TV 10 OS with custom PatchWall UI on top with new features to discover YouTube Music playlists directly from the home screen.

All three variants of the Xiaomi Smart TV X series support dual-band Wi-Fi support with Bluetooth 5.0. The smart TVs also have three HDMI ports (one with eARC), two USB-A ports, an AV port, and an earphone (3.5mm) audio jack. The company is shipping these smart TVs with a smart remote with features like quick mute, quick wake, and quick settings buttons.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series Pricing And Availability

The Xiaomi Smart TV X43 costs Rs. 28,999, the Xiaomi Smart TV X50 costs Rs. 34,999, and lastly, the Xiaomi Smart T X55 costs Rs. 39,999. All three models will be available starting the 14th of September on Mi.com, Mi Homes, and Flipkart.

Published On August 30, 2022
