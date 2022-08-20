Xiaomi Smart TV X Series With 4K Display Coming To India On August 30 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After disrupting the smartphone market in India, Xiaomi stepped into the smart TV arena and is continuing to spell its magic. Earlier this week, the company launched a budget model - the Smart TV 5A Pro 32. Now, it has teased the arrival of the Xiaomi Smart TV X with 4K display in the country this month.

As per an official tweet shared by Xiaomi TV India, the company is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi Smart TV X series in the country on August 30. Notably, the smart TV lineup will be accompanied by the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G laptop as well.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series: What To Expect?

Given that the company is all set to launch the Xiaomi Smart TV X series, there are speculations that we can expect at least three variants of the smart TV. This upcoming smart TV lineup is confirmed to arrive with a 4K resolution and a seamless and sleek design. The company has not divulged any further details about the upcoming smart TV models. As the launch is slated for August 30, we can expect to come across further reports to tease the features.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X series is likely to be the sequel to the successor to the Mi TV 5X series that was launched in August last year. The existing model came with 4K resolution and features such as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The other aspects of the yesteryear smart TV models include 40W sound output, a 64-bit quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Talking about the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi TV 5X was launched starting from Rs. 31,999 for the entry-level variant. We can expect the upcoming smart TV series to be priced relatively more expensive. This makes sense as the Xiaomi Smart TV X series is likely to come with notable upgrades.

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G Is Incoming

The Xiaomi Smart TV X series will be accompanied by the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G laptop on August 30. The device will is likely to feature slim bezels, a large trackpad, and a full-sized keyboard. From the suffix '120G', it is clear that the laptop could arrive with either a 120Hz refresh rate display or a 12th generation Intel Core processor.

