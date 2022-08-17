EPFO Invalid Bank Account Number Error Reported By Multiple Users

Did you recently try to withdraw funds from your PF account via Member E-Sewa online portal and noticed an error that said -- Invalid Bank Account Number. Kindly update your bank account details through self mode or employer.[DB]? Then you are not alone, as a lot of users across the country are facing the same issue.

What Is Invalid Bank Account Number. Kindly Update Your Bank Account Details Through Self Mode Or Employer.[DB] Error?

A lot of users are now reporting that the online PF portal is showing an aforementioned error when they try to access online PF claim form 31, 19, 10C, and 10D. As per the message, the bank account submitted to your PF account is invalid or does not comply with the EPFO records.

While this might be true for some users, where there could be a mismatch between the name registered on the bank, Aadhaar card, and PF account, a lot of users with identical details on the bank and the EPFO account are also reporting the same issue.

How To Resolve Invalid Bank Account Number EPFO Issue?

One can try to resolve this issue by going to the KYC option and re-updating the bank account number that has the same name as the EPFO account. Again, the portal will take a few days for approval, and one has to wait for the same to happen.

Some users are also suggesting that the issue is caused by a bug on the EPFO website. To fix this, they have to roll out an update to the website. As of now, if you can't access your PF funds, you can also contact a physical PF office and talk to the officials regarding this issue.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from the EPFO social team regarding this error, and one might have to wait for a few more weeks before they can withdraw funds from their EPFO account.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles