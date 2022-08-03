Smartphone 5G Band Support Check In India: How To Do It?

If you have bought a smartphone that costs more than Rs. 20,000, then there is a high possibility that your device might support a 5G network. While recently launched 5G smartphones might support more 5G bands, a few models might just support one or two 5G bands.
5G spectrum auction was recently held in India, where, brands like Jio, Airtel, and Vi have bought various 5G spectrums across the country. These brands are expected to launch a 5G network in the country in the next few months.
Most smartphones that support the 5G network will have a "5G" moniker at the end of their name. However, there are a few exceptions such as the Apple iPhone. Here is how you can check 5G band network support on your smartphone in an official way.
Easiest Way To Check 5G Bands In India
One of the easiest ways to check the 5G band support of your smartphone is to look into the retail box of your smartphone. Most 5G capable smartphones will mention all the 5G bands supported on the back of the retail package. If you don't have the box, then you can also check the same information on the smartphone product page.
If you have an iPhone 12 or a newer model, then your device will support a 5G network. If you want to know the exact information about the specific model, you can visit Apple iPhone cellular page to get exact information about the 5G band support of your Apple iPhone in India. If you have an imported device, then make sure to use the exact model number to get accurate details.
Check Apple iPhone 5G Band Support List In India
To check 5G band support on a Samsung smartphone, go to Samsung India's official page, and then check for your exact smartphone model. On this page, you will have all the details, including the 5G network support of your specific Samsung Galaxy smartphone and Samsung Galaxy tablet.
Check Samsung 5G Band Support List In India
OnePlus also has plenty of 5G-capable smartphones, including the newly launched OnePlus 10T and even the budget options like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Go to the specific product page on the OnePlus India website to get the exact 5G network support of your OnePlus and the OnePlus Nord smartphone.
Check the OnePlus 5G Band Support List In India
Xiaomi and its subsidiaries like Redmi and Poco also have some of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India. Xiaomi offers all the details regarding every 5G capable smartphone on the website.
Check Xiaomi iPhone 5G Band Support List In India
Check Redmi iPhone 5G Band Support List In India
Check Poco iPhone 5G Band Support List In India
Oppo offers mid-range and high-end 5G smartphones in India. The company has all the details regarding the 5G network bands supported on various Oppo smartphones on the official website.
Check Oppo 5G Band Support List In India
To check the 5G band support of Vivo smartphones in India, go to Vivo India's official website, and select your smartphone model. Vivo does offer plenty of entry-level, mid-range, and high-end 5G capable smartphones in India.
Check Vivo 5G Band Support List In India
To check the 5G band support of an iQOO smartphone in India, you have to visit the company's official website and then the exact product page. The website will have the exact details on every iQOO smartphone that supports a 5G network in India.
Check iQOO iPhone 5G Band Support List In India
Realme is the first brand to launch a 5G smartphone in the country. The company has information on the support of 5G bands on various Realme smartphones on the official website, and here is the link to do the same.
Check Realme 5G Band Support List In India
Asus has a few 5G capable smartphones such as the ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 5s, and even the Asus 8z. Asus's official website has all the information on the 5G band support of various Asus smartphones in India.
Check Asus 5G Band Support List In India
To check the 5G band support of a Motorola smartphone in India, go to the official website and select the Moto smartphone that you want to check. The specifications page of the product will have all the information regarding the 5G network support of the device.
Check Motorola 5G Band Support List In India
Infinix offers mid-tier 5G capable smartphones in the country. The brand offers exact information on various 5G bands supported on different Infinix smartphones, and you can check the same on the official website.
Check Infinix 5G Band Support List In India
The Google Pixel 6a is currently the only smartphone (officially launched) that supports a 5G network in India. The Pixel 6a supports n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n12/n20/n25/n28/n30/n38/n40/n41/n48/n66/n71/n77/n78 5G network bands in India.
Check Google Pixel 5G Band Support List In India
The Nothing Phone (1) does support a 5G network in India. As per the official website, the Nothing Phone (1) supports n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78 5G bands in India. For future models, you can check Nothing's official website.