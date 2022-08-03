5G Rollout Likely In India By October, Allocation By August 10 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The wait is almost coming to an end as the launch of 5G telecom services is nearing in India. The government successfully completed the 5G spectrum auction in the country recently sweeping bids worth Rs. 1.50 lakh crores from four telecom companies, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vi, and Adani Data Networks.

As soon as the bidding for the 5G spectrum came to an end, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, stated that the auction is complete and until August 10, the formalities such as approvals and allocation of the spectrum will be done.

5G Rollout In India Likely In October

Going by the media briefing by the Minister, it looks like they will launch 5G services in the country by October. The 5G spectrum auction closed with bids worth Rs. 1.50 lakh crores shows that the telecom industry in India has come a long way in 5G advancements. He added that the better availability of the spectrum will let operators improve the quality of telecom services offered in the country.

Going by reports, 13 cities all over the country will get 5G services in the beginning. These cities include Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Pune.

5G Spectrum Auction Details

Talking about the 5G spectrum auction that was concluded recently, nearly 2,098MHz of the spectrum was offered for the spectrum auction and 71% of the total 5G airwaves, accounting for 51,236MHz were sold. Reliance Jio leads the spectrum auction with the highest bid worth Rs. 88,078 crores, which makes it the biggest 5G network carrier in India. The company managed to acquire the 24.740MHz spectrum.

Bharti Airtel with bids worth Rs. 43,085 crores for the 19,867MHz spectrum. In the distant third position is Vi with bids worth Rs. 18,784 crores for the 2,668MHz spectrum. In the next position is the latest market entrant Adani Group, which acquired 400MHz spectrum in the 26GHz band for bids worth Rs. 212 crores.

Best Mobiles in India