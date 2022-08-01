Reliance Jio Leads 5G Spectrum Auction With Rs. 88,078 Crores Bid News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The 5G spectrum auction that debuted last week is now over in India with bids worth Rs. 1,50,173 crores for 71% of the total 5G airwaves. As per IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, nearly 72,098MHz of the spectrum was offered for the spectrum auction. If this, nearly 71%, which accounts for 51,236MHz has been sold.

Reliance Jio Leads Spectrum Auction

While many players participated in the spectrum auction, Reliance Jio leads the spectrum auction with the highest bid worth Rs. 88,078 crores, which makes it the biggest 5G network carrier in India. The company managed to acquire the 24.740MHz spectrum.

Trailing behind Reliance Jio was Bharti Airtel with bids worth Rs. 43,085 crores for the 19,867MHz spectrum. In the distant third position is Vi with bids worth Rs. 18,784 crores for the 2,668MHz spectrum. In the next position is the latest market entrant Adani Group, which acquired 400MHz spectrum in the 26GHz band for bids worth Rs. 212 crores.

Reliance Jio To Be Biggest 5G Network

Reliance Jio is the biggest bidder and it has bagged the rights to use the 5G network in 22 circles in the country. The company has acquired the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz, and 26GHz bands in the spectrum. Jio claims to have a unique 700MHz spectrum, making it the sole telecom operator to provide 5G services in the country. With this spectrum, the telco is touted to offer 5G network speeds within a range of 5 to 10 km.

Jio touts that its 5G solution is made in India and plans to roll out the new 5G network in record time. Jio claims that it has acquired a combination of airwaves comprising the low-band, mid-band, and mmWave spectrum for its 5G services. With these bands and its deep fiber network, it can boost the rollout of 5G for enterprises and individuals.

