Reliance Jio 5G Services: Expected Speed, Plans, And Offers Features oi-Priyanka Dua

The DoT has already allocated a spectrum to telcos to conduct 5G trials in urban areas and rural areas in India. Telecom operators, such as Airtel, Reliance Jio, VI, and MTNL, have not stated the trials in the country. However, India's leading telecom operator is likely to take the lead to roll out 5G services in the country.

Reliance Jio 5G Launch In India

Interestingly, Reliance Jio likely to make some big announcements on the upcoming products at its annual general meeting. In addition, there are high chances that the telecom operator is likely to introduce a 5G smartphone under Rs. 5,000 at the same event; however, the rollout of the handset is expected to take place near Diwali.

It is worth considering that the Department of Telecommunications is yet to take a decision on the 5G spectrum, which means there are chances that the auction might delay by the end of the next year.

Reliance Jio 5G Speed: Details

Notably, Reliance Jio managed to achieve a 1 Gbps speed of 5G speed on the 5GNR solution through Qualcomm's 5G RAN Platforms. However, this speed has been achieved in lab conditions, which might be difficult to offer in the real world as the population has been increased and it affects the penetration.

Reliance Jio 5G Tariff Plans: Details

Apart from launching smartphones and laptops, Reliance Jio is likely to make some announcements on the plans. However, the company has not announced anything on that front so this might be speculation.

But, one should not forget that Reliance Jio is known for providing affordable packs compared to the competitors. Reliance Jio offers pocket-friendly plans than Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, which means if the telco launched plans at the same pricing, then it will be difficult for others to retain users.

It is worth noting that Reliance Jio plans to launch 5G services on its own; however, there are chances that the telco might join hands with other players for the equipment and for launching services. The company joined hands with Samsung to launch 4G services, which means that the company might include other players too to bring 5G services.

