Will Jeff Bezos’ Amazon Take Help From Elon Musk’s SpaceX For New Venture?

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon is planning to kickstart its Project Kuiper satellite internet program by putting two satellites in orbit sometime in 2023. However, getting them into space won't be easy. That’s the reason Amazon still hasn’t ruled out SpaceX, a company that’s already in the satellite internet business, for putting its satellite into orbit.

Dave Limp, Amazon's senior VP for devices and services, said that given SpaceX’s record it would be hard to rule them. "You'd be crazy not to, given their track record," Limp told The Washington Post while referring to taking help from SpaceX to put Kuiper satellites in low-Earth orbit.

Will Rivals Be Friends?

In 2020, Elon Musk’s SpaceX sent around 1,000 Starlink satellites into orbit. So, Amazon already has big competition in the satellite internet business. As of now, SpaceX has over 3,500 satellites in orbit and its Starlink internet service has gone live in several countries, including Ukraine.

Amazon, on the other hand, is yet to even get close to a launch. The e-commerce behemoth has announced that it has opened a new satellite development facility in Washington. It will interesting to see if Amazon asks SpaceX to help put its competing satellite constellation into orbit, or how SpaceX would respond to such an idea.

History Of Feuds

Both Amazon and SpaceX have locked horns on several occasions. In 2021, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos alleged that Federal Communications Commission held a different set of rules for Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Musk has also been very vocal about his disliking towards Bezos. The SpaceX founder has put out several tweets taking a dig at the Amazon founder. Simply put, the CEOs of the respective companies aren’t on great terms -- so the idea of a possible collaboration seems unlikely at the moment.

SpaceX Leading The Internet Game

SpaceX has started taking orders for high-speed, low-latency internet connection on personal vehicles. This service isn’t like its standard portable Starlink dish and promises a stable internet connection while users are driving. The new hardware is designed with permanent installation on personal vehicles in mind. It is touted to be resistant to harsh environmental conditions.

The Flat High-Performance Starlink dish comes with a wide field of view and enhanced GPS capabilities and is capable of connecting to more satellites. The newly designed dish will enable users to connect to the internet at any location where Starlink has active coverage.