SpaceX To Let You Enjoy High-Speed Internet On Moving Vehicles; Here’s How News oi -Rohit Arora

SpaceX is now taking orders for the installation of a high-speed, low-latency internet connection on personal vehicles. Unlike the company's standard portable Starlink dish, the new "flat high-performance" Starlink dish promises a stable internet connection while driving. The new hardware is intended for permanent installation on personal vehicles and is said to be resistant to harsh environmental conditions.

The Flat High-Performance Starlink, with its wide field of view and enhanced GPS capabilities, can connect to more satellites, allowing for consistent connectivity on the go, according to Starlink's website. The newly designed dish will allow you to connect to the internet on an as-needed basis at any location where Starlink has active coverage.

Customizable On-The-Go Internet Plans

Starlink's website states that users can expect high-speed, low-latency internet in areas labeled "High Capacity," and noticeably slower speeds during peak hours in areas labeled "Low Capacity" or during events with a large number of collocated users. The new Starlink internet system for RVs also allows users to pause and resume service at any time. Customers will be billed in one-month increments and will be able to tailor the service to their specific travel requirements.

The Flat High-Performance Starlink, in particular, requires a clear view of the sky to connect. Starlink recommends that potential buyers download the Starlink App to determine the best location placement.

Will Starlink Ever Come To India?

Starlink is currently available in 32 countries worldwide, but India is not among them due to pending regulatory approval from the government. Given the country's growing RV culture, India could be a potential market for such remote internet connectivity setups.

Travelers visiting remote locations in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, for example, frequently encounter poor or no connectivity issues. A portable Starlink dish network can keep them in touch with their loved ones during their adventures. If not for personal use, such internet setups can be useful for small businesses operating from remote locations.

If India receives the private space firm's Starlink internet services, it will cost around $130 per month with taxes, or about ₹9,000 in the Indian currency. This may appear to be very expensive, possibly equivalent to a year's bill for most Indian households; however, the pricing makes a lot of sense for frequent travelers who require a working high-speed connection while on the road.

Best Mobiles in India