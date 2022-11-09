Gmail Users Get Redesigned Layout; No Going Back To Original View

Gmail's new layout is now the only way to go about using the service. Google has confirmed that Gmail users won't be able to revert back to the "Original View". The layout includes multiple Google services and platforms and makes them accessible on a single page. Let's see if Gmail's user interface, which Google started testing earlier this year, will help users.

Gmail With Meet, Chat, And Spaces Is Now The Only Option

Google made some major changes this year. The Gmail platform underwent a significant redesign and became a part of the Google Workspace ecosystem.

Previously, Gmail was a standalone product with platforms like Chat integrated. However, Google revamped the entire User Interface of Gmail and turned it into a multi-product platform. Google has confirmed that the redesign is now the only option for users.

The redesigned Gmail UI has multiple Google applications like Gmail, Google Meet, Google Chat, and Spaces in one place. Back when Google was testing the integrated design, the company gave the option to revert back to the old design. Google has announced in a blog post that it is taking away the option to use the old Gmail layout.

"Starting this month, this user interface will become the standard experience for Gmail, with no option to revert back to the "original view." With the new UI, users are still able to change their Gmail theme, inbox type, and more through quick settings. The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat." Advertisement

Redesigned UI Could Help Boost Usage Of Google Services?

The new Gmail layout is a lot cleaner and neatly spaced out. Google has positioned Gmail as the primary product. However, the company has included multiple products within a webpage that was previously meant for Gmail.

Google claims it provides an option to customize the side panel through "Quick Settings". Users can remove the default apps and add important apps for quick access. Users can also choose to hide or see Google Chat and Google Meet. Users can change the theme and the inbox type which modifies the way emails are arranged and presented.

Essentially, Gmail now has the "Material You" interface, which attempts to simplify tasks, but ensures Google's other services are visible and quickly accessible. This layout could help Google push its services and boost its usage.

Microsoft Teams, Slack, and other services have amassed millions of users. Google's services could get a boost with Gmail's UI simply because they are right there in front of users' eyes.