Google Workspace Reveals Its 2022’s Recommended Third-Party Apps; Here’s The List News oi-Akshay Kumar

Every year, Google Workspace announces its officially recommended third-party applications for users. This year's list from the company is finally out. There are a total of 12 Google Workspace third-party recommended apps this year. Google Workspace has passed these apps after reviewing for any workflow or security-related issues. So here's the complete list of the third-party apps recommended by Google Workspace.

Google Workspace Has Recommended 12 Third-Party Apps This Year

Google Workspace says that every single app it recommends is chosen to improve the user experience. So, listed below are the 12 third-party apps Google Workspace has recommended this year.

AODocs: This app is deeply integrated with Google Drive and it ensures the documents are properly stored and can be easily found.

Copper: Users can use Copper to automatically upgrade records from Gmail and synchronize meetings with their contacts. In addition, this app can analyze data directly from Google Sheets.

Dialpad: This app is capable of automatically populating meeting links in event invites, apart from synchronizing contacts, and more.

DocuSign: The app allows the users to quickly and easily sign, send, and manage agreements in the workspace.

LumApps: This app on Google Workspace allows administrators to empower their teams to be more productive and informed with personalized communication within Google Workspace apps.

Mailmeteor: Gmail and Google Workspace consumers can send personalized emails to the masses at once using Mailmeteor. The email campaigns can be easily managed, scheduled, and automated, thanks to the intuitive interface of the app.

Miro: Using Miro, Google Workspace teams can seamlessly plan engaging meetings. The app is also an online whiteboard for solving anything together.

RingCentral: Admins can plug this app into their Google Workspace apps to simplify communications with the team members.

Sheetgo: Google Workspace's spreadsheet users can connect files with this app to enable powerful automation.

Signeasy: Using this app, the documents can be directly signed, sent, and managed in an easier manner.

Supermetrics: This app is aimed at marketers and has more than 750,000 users across the globe. It can be used to pull data from marketing platforms directly into tools like Sheets, Data Studio, and BigQuery.

YAMM (Yet Another Mail Merge): The Google Workspace users can customize their email in Gmail and then easily track results in real-time, apart from scheduling follow-ups from Google Sheets.

How To Integrate Third-Party Apps In Google Workspace

Google Workspace users can ask their Workspace administrator to enable any of the aforementioned apps. Once enabled, they can install any of these apps to their favorite Workspace apps like Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Classroom, Forms, Slides, and more. To add any third-party app, the users can visit workspace.google.com/marketplace and enhance their productivity.

