ISS Astronauts Expose Earths Biggest Polluters Using NASA EMIT

International Space Station (ISS) astronauts are cracking down hard on polluters down on Earth. The ISS crew seems to be on a mission to expose the world's biggest polluters. To do so, NASA gave the orbital outpost an update with methane gas viewing software.

Named the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) project, the program is meant to provide researchers with a better understanding of the role of airborne dust in the greenhouse effect that has grave effects on Earth’s atmosphere.

NASA EMIT Spying On Super Emitters

Using the new software, the ISS astronauts were able to capture the chemical signature of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. While that wasn’t the main goal of the mission, it has still identified over 50 “super-emitters” of methane. These super-emitters include facilities, equipment, and other infrastructure in the agriculture and fossil fuel sectors.

Now that NASA is aware of the potential of the EMIT program, the agency seems set to push its capabilities to the limits.

“Reining in methane emissions is key to limiting global warming. This exciting new development will not only help researchers better pinpoint where methane leaks are coming from, but also provide insight on how they can be addressed – quickly,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

“The International Space Station and NASA’s more than two dozen satellites and instruments in space have long been invaluable in determining changes to the Earth’s climate. EMIT is proving to be a critical tool in our toolbox to measure this potent greenhouse gas – and stop it at the source.”

Record-Breaking Methane Emission

According to a CNET report, the data gathered by the EMIT mission is very crucial because our planet has witnessed a record surge in atmospheric methane emission since scientists started measuring it in 1983.

This surge aligns perfectly with increased methane-generating activities including the production of fossil fuels and bad management of waste. Simply put, ISS’ new ability to detect methane emissions will be helpful in stopping pollution at its source, given governments join the mission.

Advertisement

Climate Change Messing With Earth Satellites

Climate change has been one of the biggest concerns for life on Earth. According to new research, climate change is happening because carbon dioxide is suppressing our planet’s ability to cleanse its upper atmosphere. Well, this is not only affecting life on Earth but also close-orbit objects including satellites, which are feeling less drag.

While satellite makers will be happy to see their satellites stay in orbit for a longer period than intended, it will add significantly to the space debris, which is hampering the orbit of functional spacecraft.