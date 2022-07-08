RailTel Announces RailWire SATRANG Unlimited Broadband Plans With Complimentary OTT Subscription

RailTel has announced new unlimited broadband plans in India along with some enticing offers such as a free subscription to OTT platforms. Existing and new RailWire users can now get a free subscription for up to 13 OTT platforms when they opt for a new broadband plan with unlimited data.

RailWire SATRANG Announced

These new unlimited broadband plans from RailTel have been announced under the scheme RailWire SATRANG. The company spokesperson said that OTT plans offered by RailTel are very cost-effective, especially when compared to buying these individual subscriptions. Along with the OTT plans, RailTel will also offer over 150 TV channels to its patrons.

OTT Platforms Included In RailWire SATRANG Plans

Amazon Prime Video

Disney+ Hotstar

Zee5

Sony Liv

Hungama Movies

Hungama Music Pro

Voot

AltBalaji

Aha Telugu

Eros Now

Sun Next

Epicon

MX Player

RailTel has confirmed that it will have multiple plans that offer both truly unlimited broadband (speed capped) and OTT subscriptions to over 4.65 lakh RailWire consumers across the country. As of now, there is no information if these services will be available for all the unlimited RailWire broadband plans or only be limited to the premium broadband plans with higher download and upload speeds.

Currently, RailWire offers multiple unlimited broadband plans. The most affordable unlimited broadband plan costs Rs. 499 per month with 10Mbps download and upload speed, while the most expensive unlimited broadband plan from RailWire costs Rs. 1,899 per month with 200Mbps download and upload speeds.

When it comes to RailWire SATRANG plans, the company is expected to charge a bit more than the regular retail unlimited broadband plan. Again, it is also expected to limit the availability of the premium OTT subscription to Prime Video to select RailWire SATRANG plans, while Disney+ Hotstar is expected to be available for all variants of the RailWire SATRANG plan.

Availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the RailWire SATRANG unlimited broadband plan with an OTT subscription will soon be made available on RailTel's official website. These plans will be available for both already existing customers and new customers across the country, and this plan has been designed by keeping the rural customers in mind.

