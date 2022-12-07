Adobe Stock To Accept AI-Generated Images; New Guidelines For Artwork And Creators Released

Adobe, one of the largest companies that work with images and visual art, has indicated that it will start accepting AI-generated art. The artwork, and more importantly, the people who submit their creations, will have to abide by new rules and regulations. Let's see how Adobe is gradually warming to generative AI technologies when others are avoiding it.

Adobe Stock To Accept AI-Generated Art

Art generated by computers or Artificial Intelligence (AI) is on the rise. It is as popular as it is controversial. Several artists and companies are against AI-generated art, but Adobe seems to be taking a balanced approach.

Adobe has updated its guidelines, which now clearly allow generative AI artwork on its stock photo service, Adobe Stock. Speaking about the developments, Sarah Casillas, senior director of content for Adobe Stock said:

"Early generative AI technologies have raised questions about how they should be properly used. Adobe has deeply considered these questions and implemented a new submission policy that we believe will ensure our content uses AI technology responsibly by creators and customers alike." "Generative AI is a major leap forward for creators," admitted Casillas. It is giving artists a way to expand their portfolios and their earning potential. "Adobe intends to help turn generative AI technology into tools that empower artists, while never seeking to replace human imagination," she assured

There's little doubt that AI-generated artwork is here to stay. Popular AI-based platforms such as DALL-E, MidJourney, Stable Diffusion, and apps such as DreamUp and AI Time Machine, have exploded. New and experienced artists are eagerly generating their own art using mere text input and photos.

AI-Generated Art Must Be Clearly Tagged As Illustrations

Adobe Stock platform is used by artists, publications, and media houses. These mass media companies pay for the art. Adobe's new generative AI policy asks contributors to clearly label their AI-generated content, and avoid misguiding any potential buyers. The artwork will have to be tagged as "Illustrations" and not "Images". Artists will have to specify such content as "Generative AI" and specify that it's both "fictitious and generated."

Artists who submit AI-generated art will have to secure proper authorization if their art is based on third-party content. This means artists will have to get permission for using people, places, property, or an actual artist's style as input for their art.

Adobe is clearly trying to work with generative AI, while several other platforms are either restricting or outright banning AI-generated content. This strongly suggests that AI-generated art could gradually make its way into mainstream media, but artists will have to ensure proper attribution.