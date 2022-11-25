Elon Musks Neuralink Teases Show And Tell Event For Nov 30: What To Expect?

Neuralink sent out an invitation from its official Twitter handle yesterday. The company seems to be hinting at some major developments. The cryptic tweet invites internet users to a "Show and Tell" event scheduled on November 30, 2022, with a short video. What could Elon Musk's Neuralink be planning to show the world? Let's look at some of the possibilities.

Elon Musk's Neuralink Posts Tweet For "Show And Tell" Event

Neuralink Corporation is a neurotechnology company that develops implantable human-to-machine interfaces via the brain. Simply put, the company has been actively developing computer-linked synthetic implants or non-biological components that can be surgically inserted into a human's brain. Now the company has sent out a tweet hinting it has something to show the world.

The tweet was posted from Neuralink's official Twitter handle, and it contains a short, 14-second video under the caption, "Nov 30, 6 pm PT". While the tweet offers the exact date and time of the event, the video shows the words "please join us for show and tell" being typed on a screen. There's no other tweet offering any explanation or context for the event.

Neuralink Corporation is one of Elon Musk's companies. Back in 2021, Musk indicated that Neuralink's first human trials haven't been delayed. He had hinted that the trials could make some breakthroughs before 2022 ends.

Has Neuralink Developed A Brain-Machine Typing Interface?

Neuralink's Show and Tell event was initially scheduled on October 31. However, Elon Musk has been quite occupied with Twitter, his latest acquisition.

Although difficult to speculate, the text being typed appears on the screen haltingly. This suggests there could be some delay between the input and output. It is possible the text in the video may have been typed using an actual working Neuralink device.

Simply put, Neuralink may have successfully connected a human to a computer through a Neuralink transmitter fitted inside the person's brain. The person could have typed the text merely by thinking about the same. If true, this could be a huge leap in human-machine interface development. Neuralink's brain-machine interface could help people with disabilities regain some function and significantly improve their quality of life.

Published On November 25, 2022
