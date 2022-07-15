50% Indian Mobile Users Change Their Phones In 6 Months: Study

Consumer Behavior On Smartphone Buying

Some of the top brands in India include Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Samsung. Relatively new brands like Nothing have also grabbed buyers' attention. Most of these brands have been releasing new smartphones regularly over a wide price range to suit all buyers.

A survey done by ZEE5 research has examined the latest trends prevailing in the Indian smartphone industry. The fourth edition of the ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor - Smartphones Consumer Insights and Trends Report has revealed new trends in smartphone buying in India.

For instance, the study discovered that more than 50 percent of smartphone users in the metros are planning to replace their phones within the next six months. This has been quite a departure from the earlier behavior where smartphone buying was based on the handset performance. Users would buy a new device only when the phone's performance dropped - at least before covid.

"The post-covid trend is to grab the latest model; with latest features' scoring well above price as the key motivator. Consuming the exciting and wide variety of content on OTT apps is another new driver for this upward movement," the study explains.

Key Factors Of Smartphone Buying Today

Smartphones are launched with a wide range of features but only with one highlight or USP that drives the sales. The research has also found that brand reputation, features, and technology are the leading factors that determine consumer preference. Interestingly, it was found that men are more brand conscious than women.

It was also discovered that two out of five viewers intend to purchase a phone with costs Rs. 30,000 or above, especially among the 35-44 age group. What's more, it was also found that men have twice the share of women consumers in Rs. 50,000. It was found that women buyers dominate the Rs. 10,000 segments.

Smartphone Launches In India

The report also discovered that 70 percent of the non-metro respondents are inclined to buy their smartphones online, thanks to the booming digital payments in the country. As one can see, the mid-range segment costing around Rs. 30,000 is immensely popular in India, especially in the metro regions.

This brings us to mobiles under Rs. 30,000 in India, which are available from a wide range of brands in the country. For instance, the Poco F4 5G is one of the best smartphones in this segment. What's more, a lot of buyers are also looking for 5G phones that are readily available in this segment.

Naturally, new brands like Nothing are also looking to tap into this segment with their debut. OnePlus Nord, Poco, Vivo, Redmi, Realme, and even Samsung are some of the top brands that offer feature-rich smartphones for Rs. 30K budget.