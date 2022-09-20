Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale; Offers on Xiaomi 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, and Other Phones

Amazon India is gearing up to host the Great Indian Festival sale starting September 23 but the Prime members can enjoy the deals early on September 22. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce platform has revealed a preview of the deals and offers on smartphones from various brands. As per Amazon, buyers can avail of up to 40% discount on smartphones and related accessories from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Tecno, among others.

Given that the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is all set to kickstart in a couple of days, here is a list of deals and offers on popular smartphones. With select smartphones, you can get a free pair of earphones worth Rs. 1,290.

Buy Xiaomi 12 Pro for Rs. 45,499

The Xiaomi 12 Pro hit the retail shelves in India in April. The flagship smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 50MP triple-camera setup, a 2900mm² vapor chamber, and support for a 120W in-box HyperCharger. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available with a discount of 28%, which takes its effective price down to Rs. 45,499 from Rs. 62,999.

Buy OnePlus 10T 5G for Rs. 44,999

During the upcoming Amazon sale, you can buy the OnePlus 10T 5G with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with HyperBoost gaming engine, a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC, and a 50MP primary camera sensor at the rear for Rs. 44,999 instead of its actual price of Rs. 49,999.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 5G for Rs. 52,999

The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, the flagship smartphone featuring a "Pro-Grade" camera with support for Nightography is now available at a discount of Rs. 10,000. You can buy the device for Rs. 52,999 instead of its earlier cost of Rs. 62,999. The highlights of the smartphone also include the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, an IP68 rating, and a 3,700 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Buy Tecno Pop 5 LTE for Rs. 6,099

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will offer a 6.52-inch dot notch HD+ display and a 5000mAh battery. The budget smartphone comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. You can buy this smartphone for Rs. 6,099 instead of its earlier price of Rs. 8,999.

Buy Oppo F21s Pro for Rs. 22,999

The Oppo F21s Pro is a new smartphone that went on sale recently via Amazon. You can get this smartphone with a microlens camera, support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging tech, an AMOLED display, an IPX4 rating, and an ultra-clear 108MP camera sensor for Rs. 22,999 during the sale.

