Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Prime Day Best Deals On iQOO 5G Smartphones

iQOO Z6 44W

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 (28% Off)

iQOO Z6 44W is available at 28% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Neo 6 5G

M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14% Off)

iQOO Neo 6 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z6 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 (19% Off)

iQOO Z6 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 (14% Off)

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z5 5G

M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,490 ; You Save: Rs. 10,500 (35% Off)

iQOO Z5 5G is available at 35% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,490 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 9 SE 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 39,990 (15% Off)

iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z3 5G

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% Off)

iQOO Z3 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 9 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 42,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 49,990 (14% Off)

iQOO 9 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,990 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 7 5G

M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14% Off)

iQOO 7 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 64,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 74,990 (13% Off)

iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 64,990 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 7 Legend 5G

M.R.P.: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (11% Off)

iQOO 7 Legend 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.