Amazon Prime Day Sale: Attractive Discount Offers On Mid-Range Smartphones

Amazon Prime Day Sale is finally here and brings along a plethora of deals and discounts for consumers. This year, buyers will have several smartphones to pick from, as the sale will be offering heavy discounts on mid-range smartphones including the Vivo iQOO Z5 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Tecno Phantom X Iceland Blue, OPPO F21 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A23, and many more.

We have compiled a list of mid-range smartphones that consumers can check out. Let's dive into the details.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z5 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990

iQOO Z5 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,499 ; MRP: Rs. 23,990

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,499 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11S

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999

Redmi Note 11S is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.

 

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 25,999

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Tecno Phantom X Iceland Blue

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 32,999

Tecno Phantom X Iceland Blue is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z3 5G

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990

iQOO Z3 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,249 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999

Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,249 onwards during the sale.

 

Published On July 23, 2022
