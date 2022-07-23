Amazon Prime Day Sale: Attractive Discount Offers On Mid-Range Smartphones

Amazon Prime Day Sale is finally here and brings along a plethora of deals and discounts for consumers. This year, buyers will have several smartphones to pick from, as the sale will be offering heavy discounts on mid-range smartphones including the Vivo iQOO Z5 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Tecno Phantom X Iceland Blue, OPPO F21 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A23, and many more.
We have compiled a list of mid-range smartphones that consumers can check out. Let's dive into the details.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990
iQOO Z5 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,499 ; MRP: Rs. 23,990
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,499 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999
Redmi Note 11S is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 25,999
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 32,999
Tecno Phantom X Iceland Blue is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990
iQOO Z3 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,249 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999
Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,249 onwards during the sale.
