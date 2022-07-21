Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts On Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11X Pro, And More

Amazon Prime Day Sale is just a few hours away. This year, Xiaomi India has partnered with Amazon to provide massive discounts on the latest flagship and mid-range Xiaomi smartphones. The Xiaomi 12 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC will be available for just Rs. 51,999.
Similarly, phones like the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the Xiaomi 11X Pro will also be on sale with at least a 20 percent discount on MRP. Check out the best deals on Xiaomi smartphones on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 52,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 79,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 51,999
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 51,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 31,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999
Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,249 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,299 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999
Mi 11X 5G is available at discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,299 onwards during the sale.
