Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro: AnTuTu Performance Comparison

The AnTuTu scores of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max powered by the A16 Bionic SoC are finally here. As per the results, the iPhone 14 Pro series is clearly more powerful than the iPhone 13 Pro series. However, the performance difference between the two is very negligible.

As per the source, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro have posted an overall score of 972936 and 978147 points, respectively. As per these figures, the iPhone 14 Pro is slightly faster than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the difference in the performance between the two devices is less than one percent.

When we look at the performance difference between the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has posted an overall score of 831172, while the iPhone 13 Pro has posted 823024 points on the AnTuTu benchmark.

If we compared the overall performance of the iPhone 14 Pro series and the iPhone 13 Pro series, the latest entrant seems to be around 10 percent faster and more powerful than the iPhone 13 Pro series.

A16 Bionic Vs A15 Bionic CPU Performance

If we look at the CPU performance numbers of the A16 Bionic and the A15 Bionic, the newer processor has a slightly faster CPU with around an 11 percent performance difference. As we have already reported, the A16 Bionic seems to have a much faster single-core CPU performance when compared to the A15 Bionic, while the multi-core performance between the two is almost on the same level.

AnTuTu CPU GPU Memory UX Total iPhone 14 Pro Max 241999 403717 180737 146483 972936 iPhone 14 Pro 246572 408723 176151 146701 978147 iPhone 13 Pro Max 214394 318962 163138 134678 831172 iPhone 13 pro 210782 318716 161602 131978 823024

A16 Bionic Vs A15 Bionic GPU Performance

The A16 Bionic has posted 408737 points on the AnTuTu GPU test while the A15 Bionic has posted 318962 points on the same benchmark with a performance difference of around 28 percent. This proves that the five-core CPU on the A16 Bionic is much faster than the five-core GPU on the A15 Bionic.

Even when it comes to parameters like UX and memory, the A16 Bionic-powered iPhone 14 Pro series is slightly ahead of the A15 Bionic-powered iPhone 13 Pro series. Considering the performance difference between the two series, both lineups should offer similar normal day-to-day performance, while the A16 Bionic-powered iPhone 14 Pro should deliver better gaming performance.

