Best Smartphones To Buy Under ₹40,000 In India Right Now

Flagship smartphones have now exited the sub-₹40,000 category of devices. Good flagship devices now cost about ₹50,000 or more in India. This has created a new category called "Affordable Flagships", which have made a home in the ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 price bracket. These smartphones provide a very good price-to-performance ratio and premium designs without breaking the bank.

These smartphones come loaded with OLED/AMOLED displays, powerful processors, fast memory and storage, a good set of cameras, 5G support, and fast charging, among other features. We have curated a list of some of the best sub-₹40,000 smartphones that you can buy this December.

1.Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

If you are looking for something from Samsung's stable in this price range, then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. It sports a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The device is powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset based on the 5nm fabrication process, which should serve the purpose if you are not into hardcore gaming.

Cameras are a strong point of this smartphone and probably the best in this price range. It comes with a 12 MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. The smartphone is IP68 rated for water/dust resistance and packs in a 4500mAh battery coupled with 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Advertisement

2.Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion flaunts a premium glass and metal sandwich design. It is one of the thinnest smartphones around with a thickness of just 7.45mm. The device sports a 6.55-inch 10-bit curved OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and DC Dimming.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor. Motorola has employed it with a 23831.89mm² 11-layer vapor cooling chamber to improve heat dissipation during gaming and video recording. In terms of optics, the Edge 30 Fusion gets a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 32MP selfie sensor housed in a hole-punch cutout on the display. Selfie and video calling duties are handled by a 32MP camera, which is housed in the punch-hole cutout at the front. It comes with a 4,400mAh battery under its hood coupled with 68W fast charging.

3.OnePlus 10R 5G

The OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor based on a 5nm fabrication process. The smartphone is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Talking about its cameras, the OnePlus 10R 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by a 16MP sensor housed in a hole-punch camera cutout on the display.

If you are wishing to opt for this smartphone, do note that it is offered in two variants. The 5000mAh variant gets 80W fast charging support, while the 4500mAh variant comes with a faster 150W charging support.

4.Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro boasts a 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset based on the 5nm fabrication process. The smartphone is offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP telephoto/macro sensor. Selfie and video calling duties are handled by the 16MP front-facing sensor. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 120W fast charging support.