Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale On Mid-range Best Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000

As we are nearing the Independence Day in the country, Flipkart is celebrating the occasion with the Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. This sale provide attractive discounts and offers on a slew of products, including smartphones, smartwatches, TWS earbuds, and more. Also, there is a partner discount from ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank in the form of 10% instant discount on using a debit or credit card and choosing EMI payment options.
Having said that, this Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale is the right time to purchase a new smartphone. If you have a limited budget and plan to buy a mid-range smartphone, then you can purchase one during this sale as you will get a lot of discounts and offers on the same.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 23,990 (16% off)
vivo T1 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 11% off
Realme 9i is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 32% off
OPPO K10 5G is available at 32% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 29% off
SAMSUNG Galaxy F23 5G is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (21% off)
REDMI Note 10 Pro Max is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (31% off)
MOTOROLA G60 is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 16% off
Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (30% off)
Moto G71 5G is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (26% off)
POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999 (22% off)
Realme 9 5G SE is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (23% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990 (33% off)
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.