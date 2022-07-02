Flipkart Poco Days Sale: Discount Offers On Poco X4 Pro 5G, POCO M4 Pro 5G, POCO C31, And More

POCO M4 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 : MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)

POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO X4 Pro 5G (Laser Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 : MRP: Rs. 23,999 (25% off)

POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M4 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 : MRP: Rs. 15,999 (18% off)

POCO M4 5G is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 : MRP: Rs. 11,999 (20% off)

POCO C31 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO F4 5G (Night Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 : MRP: Rs. 32,999 (15% off)

POCO F4 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 : MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off)

POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.