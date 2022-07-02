Flipkart Poco Days Sale: Discount Offers On Poco X4 Pro 5G, POCO M4 Pro 5G, POCO C31, And More

Poco is among the top smartphone brands in India. The company is known for introducing smartphones at regular intervals in the country. The USP of Poco phones has to be their affordable price tag fused with zippy performance. Consumers can buy Poco phones in a wide budget range, catering to all segments of the Indian market.

Now, the Flipkart Poco Days Sale has even better news for consumers. The sale offers massive discounts on Poco smartphones. This list includes popular devices such as the Poco X4 Pro 5G, M4 Pro 5G, C31, and others.

POCO M4 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 : MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)

POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

 

POCO X4 Pro 5G (Laser Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 : MRP: Rs. 23,999 (25% off)

POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

 

POCO M4 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 : MRP: Rs. 15,999 (18% off)

POCO M4 5G is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

 

POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 : MRP: Rs. 11,999 (20% off)

POCO C31 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO F4 5G (Night Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 : MRP: Rs. 32,999 (15% off)

POCO F4 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

 

POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 : MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off)

POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

 

