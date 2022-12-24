Google To Enable Find My Device For Android Smartphones Reveals Play Services Update

Google Play Services, a core component of the Android operating system, received an update this month. Among stability improvements and a few new features, the latest Google Play Store and Services update hints the tech giant is developing its own "Find My Device" network. Let's see how Google could be deploying a worldwide network that sounds similar to Apple's Find My-like network, but for Android devices.

Google To Offer "Find My Device" For Android Smartphones?

Apple's Find My network can help track any lost or stolen iPhone, iPad, Mac, or AirTag. The global network can help trace Apple devices even when they are not in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth range and are powered off. Google started to experiment with something similar last year, but there was no noticeable progress, until this month.

The December 2022 Google Play Services system update release notes indicate Google could deploy the Find My Device network for Android devices. The notes mention that the Find My Device network uses a new "privacy-centric framework" and supports sending encrypted last-known-location reports.

Simply put, Android devices in the vicinity of a lost smartphone would be able to gather and convey the location information of the misplaced device. These devices would act as beacons that pinpoint lost devices' locations in a secure and encrypted manner.

When Would Google Deploy "Find My Device" For Lost Or Misplaced Android Devices?

The Google Play Store and Google Play Services have received an update that mentions the Android OS developer is working on a Find My Device network. However, there's no official announcement about the same.

There are far more Android smartphones in circulation compared to Apple iPhones. Hence, Google does appear to have an edge. Incidentally, some smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and others, have their own version of the Find My Device network. However, these are limited to the brand and cannot be used by other brands.

Android smartphones have been around for quite some time now. It would have helped many Android device owners if Google had prioritized its Find My Device network. With Google now officially adding supporting services to its Play Services, the network could be launched in 2023.