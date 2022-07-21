Google Pixel 6a Or iPhone SE 2022? Which Budget Flagship Works For You?

The Google Pixel 6a is almost here in India. The flagship Tensor processor, stock Android experience, and Pixel-class camera are some of the highlights of this device. If there is one phone that can match the performance of the Pixel 6a in almost every department, it's none other than the Apple iPhone SE 2022.

The base model of the Google Pixel 6a (without any offers) costs Rs. 43,999, while the Apple iPhone SE 2022 is also priced at Rs. 43,990. So, which budget flagship smartphone works for you? Here is an in-depth comparison between the Apple iPhone SE 2022 and the new Google Pixel 6a, the two affordable flagship smartphones from the biggest tech companies.

Google Pixel 6a Is As Good As iPhone SE 2022 When It Comes To Design

While one could argue that the iPhone SE 2022 is the better phone among the two, I beg to differ. For me, the Google Pixel 6a is also a good-looking phone. Both phones have an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. If you care about wireless charging, then the iPhone SE 2022 is unparallel to the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a Has Average Display, But It's Better Than iPhone SE 2022

For an asking price of over Rs. 40,000, it is really not easy to accept an Android smartphone with a 60Hz AMOLED display. However, when we compared it to the dated 720p and 60Hz display on the iPhone SE 2022, Google's offering seems like a much better deal. Not just that, the Google Pixel 6a also has a higher screen-to-body ratio and a modern-looking screen.

On paper, the iPhone SE with the A15 Bionic is a more powerful smartphone when compared to the Tensor-powered Pixel 6a. However, for playing games and even watching content, the large 1080p AMOLED display on the Pixel 6a will deliver a much nicer experience.

Pixel 6a For Photography, iPhone SE 2022 For Videography

These are probably some of the best smartphones under Rs. 45,000 when it comes to camera capabilities. If you are more inclined toward still photography, then the Google Pixel 6a is a great pick. Similarly, if you want a phone to shoot videos, then we recommend the iPhone SE 2022.

Pixel 6a And iPhone SE 2022 Promise Extended Software Support

The iPhone SE and the Pixel 6a will get at least four major software updates. These devices will be first in line to receive iOS and Android OS updates, respectively. If you are inclined towards Android, then get the Pixel 6a, for the rest the iPhone SE 2022 is a great pick.

Which One Should You Get?

There are plenty of phones that are a lot better than the iPhone SE 2022 and the Google Pixel 6a. However, if it comes down to these two devices, it just depends on your OS preference. For me, the Google Pixel 6a with a large and modern display looks like a great device. For someone who has been an iPhone user, the iPhone SE 2022 with the flagship processor will be the right offering.

