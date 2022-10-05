Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: What Differences Can We Expect?

The Google Pixel 7 lineup will be unveiled on October 6 and it has been confirmed that these phones are coming to India and will go on pre-order the same day. As per official teasers, the lineup will comprise two phones - the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company is also expected to unveil the Pixel Watch at the event on Thursday.

While two smartphones are to be unveiled at the event on October 6, you could be wondering which one to pre-book. Based on the rumors and speculations, here is a comparison between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to help you decide which might be the right choice for you.

Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Price Comparison

From the leaked Amazon pricing, the Google Pixel 7 could be priced starting from $599 (approx. Rs. 49,000). On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro is said to be priced starting from $699 (approx. Rs. 57,000). Notably, the leaked pricing suggests that these phones will be priced the same as the existing Pixel 6 series phones. Also, it remains to be seen how much the Pixel 7 series will cost in India.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Design and Display

Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro appear to have a similar design with a camera housing at the rear that runs through the width of these phones. The design looks largely inspired by the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro except for some refinements. Both phones seem to have a premium finish and are expected to arrive with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The leaked renders show that the Pixel phones will come in Snow and Obsidian color options. There are speculations that the Pixel 7 will also arrive in Lemongrass, whereas the Pro variant will arrive in Hazel color schemes.

Moving on to the front, these phones are seen to feature a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor. Talking about the display, the Google Pixel 7 is said to house a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro is expected to feature a larger 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 7 Pro seems to have a slightly curved display while the standard variant is said to have a flat display. Both phones are said to arrive with brighter displays than their predecessors with a maximum brightness of 1000 nits and are likely to feature HDR support and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Hardware

From the official teasers, it is confirmed that the next-generation Google flagship phones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will draw power from the Google Tensor G2 chipset. It is claimed to offer more power for videos, videos, speech recognition, and security. The Titan M2 security chip is likely to be used by both devices.

Word is that the Pixel 7 could arrive with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage capacity. On the other hand, the Pro variant is said to have 12GB of RAM with the same memory options. There will not be a microSD card slot for expandable storage on these phones. While the battery capacity remains unknown, the Pixel 7 Pro is tipped to be fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery, like the Pixel 6 Pro. It goes without saying that the Pixel 7 will have a slightly smaller battery than the Pro variant. Besides this, there could be support for wired and wireless charging as well.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Camera

The major difference between both Google Pixel phones will be in the camera department. The Pixel 7 Pro will use a triple-camera system at its rear while the Pixel 7 will house a dual-camera setup. The Pixel 7 Pro's camera is said to comprise a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support. In terms of comparison, the Pixel 7 is likely to miss out on the telephoto lens. At the front, both phones are tipped to use a similar 10.8MP selfie camera sensor.

Apart from this, there could be features, including Movie Motion Blur, Real Tone, Face Unblur, and Magic Eraser on these phones. With a third sensor, the Pixel 7 Pro is said to feature Macro Focus likely coupled with the telephoto sensor.

What to Expect From Google Pixel 7 Series?

From the leaked details, it is clear that both the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will have a similar design and almost similar specs, except for some improvements in the Pro variant. However, these specs and the comparison is based on rumors and leaks. We need to wait for the official announcement to know more about these phones and how they are different in terms of specs and pricing. One thing that we can say for now is that the Pixel 7 will also be a capable offering but the Pro variant will be an expensive premium offering for those who want the additional capabilities.